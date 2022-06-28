BFNL round 11: Stats what I'm talkin' about

A statistical look at how and why the games were won in round 11 of the BFNL.
It was all about the final quarter for the Storm as they overran the Dragons with five goals to one in the last term.
The home side had 88 disposals to 56, dominated the centre breaks 5-1 and had 15 inside 50s to eight.
Crucially, when the Storm went forward they locked the ball in and maintained pressure on the Dragons.
In the final quarter the Storm had five forward 50 tackles to Sandhurst's zero.
Batman and Robin were at it again in the Storm midfield - Jake Moorhead (36 possessions, nine clearances) and Cal McCarty (39 possessions, 13 clearances) were relentless in their quest for the footy.
Just as importantly, the Storm had key contributions from Lachlan Gill (25 possessions, seven marks, 4.0) and Baxter Slater (23 possessions, five marks, 4.1).
Impressive defender Tanner Nally was Sandhurst's best player with 20 possessions and 11 marks.
If you were to pick a BFNL best team through 11 rounds, Nally would be a lock for a spot in the back six.
After the Sandhurst midfield got the better of the Dogs the week before, the Bulldogs were back to their best around the ball.
Plus 80 in disposals and plus nine in clearances led to an inside 50 count of 60-39.
Even though Pat McKenna didn't play, if the Bulldogs generate 60 inside 50s they're going to kick a winning score.
Midfielders Flynn Lakey (35 possessions and 10 clearances) and Luke Ellings (25 possessions and three goals) set the tone and key forward Josh Kemp (6.6 and nine marks) took advantage.
Defender Frazer Driscoll (32 possessions) filled the stats sheet again, but the Tigers had few four-quarter performers.
Kyneton had 17 of its 22 players collect 15 possessions or less.
No surprise to see the Bulldogs dominate the stats sheet.
The Bulldogs had the game played on their terms - plus 136 in disposals, plus 44 in marks, plus 14 in clearances and plus 42 in inside 50s.
Square took the ball inside 50 80 times, which gave star forwards Joel Brett and Jayden Burke more than enough opportunities to work their magic.
Brett had 29 possessions, 14 marks and kicked 8.6 for a round-best 165 ranking points. Burke had 19 touches, took 15 marks and kicked 4.6.
Square took 26 marks inside 50 for the day, compared to the Roos' four.
Square's midfield and half-back line ran riot, with Jack Geary (32 possessions), Jack Hickman (31), Jake Thrum (26) and Terry Reeves (25) winning their fair share of the Sherrin.
Flat's best on the stats sheet were Liam Collins (25 disposals), Ryan O'Keefe (22), Nick Keogh (22), Ethan Roberts (19) and Mitch Rovers (19).
The stats for the final 20 minutes of this match aren't included because of technical difficulties with the camera that filmed the game.
The story of the match up until then was ball use.
Little separated the two teams in disposals,clearances and inside 50s, but Castlemaine used the ball better.
The home side had 45 more marks than Maryborough, including 13-4 marks inside forward 50.
Castlemaine was plus 21 in intercept possessions and Maryborough turned the ball over 74 times to 58.
What a difference it made for Castlemaine having a fit Zac Denhay inside forward 50. Hampered by injuries this season, Denahy kicked 5.2 from 11 possessions and nine marks. Tommy Horne (31 disposals) was superb again for the Maine.
Maryborough's cause wasn't helped by the absence of Coby Perry and an early injury to its best player this season, Aidan Hare.
Liam Latch could have reached the half-century in possessions. He had 41 touches, six marks, and eight clearances before the camera issues occurred.
Jayden Hooper (24 disposals) and 17-year-old Lucas Hurse (21 disposals) were good for Maryborough as well.
The Premier Data stats for BFNL round 11 don't include South Bendigo's win over Eaglehawk at the QEO.
The game wasn't filmed by Red Onion Creative, so Premier Data could not generate stats for the match.
RANKING POINTS
Joel Brett (GS) 165
Jake Moorhead (SS) 163
Liam Latch (Mb) 152
Cal McCarty (SS) 150
Jack Geary (GS) 143
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 141
Jayden Burke (GS) 133
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 131
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 130
Tommy Horne (Cm) 129
...........................
DISPOSALS
Liam Latch (Mb) 41
Cal McCarty (Cm) 39
Jake Moorhead (SS) 36
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 35
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 32
Jack Geary (GS) 32
Tommy Horne (Cm) 31
Jack Hickman (GS) 31
Lee Coghlan (Sh) 30
Joel Brett (GS) 29
...........................
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Cal McCarty (SS) 21
Liam Latch (Mb) 19
Liam Collins (KF) 17
Jake Moorhead (SS) 17
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 17
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 13
Tommy Horne (Cm) 12
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 12
Jarrod Fitzpatrick (GS) 12
Jeremy Rodi (Sh) 12
...........................
MARKS
Jayden Burke (GS) 15
Joel Brett (GS) 14
Tanner Nally (Sh) 11
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 10
Jake McLean (Sh) 10
Zac Denahy (Cm) 9
Luke Ellings (Gis) 9
Josh Kemp (Gis) 9
Zack Shelton (GS) 9
John Watson (Cm) 8
...........................
CLEARANCES
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 15
Cal McCarty (SS) 13
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 10
Jake Moorhead (SS) 9
Will Moran (Cm) 8
Liam Latch (Mb) 8
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 8
Jarrod Fitzpatrick (GS) 8
Liam Collins (KF) 8
Tommy Horne (Cm) 7
...........................
LOOSE BALL GETS
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 12
Liam Latch (Mb) 11
Riley Wilson (SS) 11
Jack Geary (GS) 9
Jake Moorhead (SS) 9
Baxter Slater (Gis) 9
Lee Coghlan (Sh) 9
Jack Chester (Cm) 8
Ethan Minns (Gis) 8
Joel Brett (GS) 8
...........................
HARD BALL GETS
Cal McCarty (SS) 8
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 6
Jake Moorhead (SS) 6
Jade Mayes (KF) 5
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 5
Lachlan Ratcliffe (SS) 5
Jeremy Rodi (Sh) 5
Jayden Hooper (Mb) 4
Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 4
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 4
...........................
TACKLES
Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 13
Isaac Ruff (Sh) 12
Jeremy Rodi (Sh) 12
Bo Alexander (SS) 11
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 10
Alex Wharton (Sh) 10
Sam Graham (Gis) 9
Jack Hickman (GS) 8
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 8
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 8
...........................
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Joel Brett (GS) 13
Jack Hickman (GS) 11
Cal McCarty (SS) 10
Ethan Minns (Gis) 9
Jake Moorhead (SS) 9
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 8
Josh Kemp (Gis) 8
Tom Strauch (GS) 8
Lachlan Gill (SS) 8
Matt Panuccio (Gis) 7
...........................
SPOILS
Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 10
Jack Reaper (Gis) 7
Liam Spear (Gis) 7
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 6
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 6
Jack Geary (GS) 6
Ben Lester (SS) 6
Liam Ireland (Sh) 6
Jon Coe (GS) 5
Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 5
...........................
HIT OUTS
James Orr (Kyn) 48
Nick Lang (KF) 45
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 35
Tim Hosking (SS) 29
Ty Stewart (Mb) 27
Ben Eales (Gis) 23
Tom Strauch (GS) 21
Max Johnson (KF) 21
Sam Nettleton (Cm) 13
Patrick Chard (Mb) 12
