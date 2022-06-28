Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Buchanan to represent Australia in marathon at Commonwealth Games

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 28 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CENTRE STAGE: Andy Buchanan will run for Australia at the Birningham Commonwealth Games. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan will represent Australia for the first time at a major international meet when he runs the marathon at this year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.