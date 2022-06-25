Why the New Orleans Pelicans are so excited about their "guy" Dyson Daniels

The New Orleans Pelicans draft room "exploded" when the Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe at pick seven in the NBA Draft.
Why the excitement?
Advertisement
Because it meant the Pelicans could select their "guy" - Bendigo's Dyson Daniels.
New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said the club was elated to add 19-year-old Daniels to their roster.
"We had a couple of guys we liked that went earlier and there were a couple of guys that we liked that went after, but Dyson was the guy,'' Langdon said.
"There was a little nervousness in the room during (pick) seven because we knew Portland liked him as well.
"We had some intel that Portland liked Dyson and they liked Shaedon (Sharpe). So there was a chance they (Portland) could have taken him at seven.
"When they took Shaedon, the room exploded. He was our guy from the outset that I thought would fit very well. We think in time he'll be a great fit alongside the players we have.
"He's really young, but he'll grow and he'll be a great player in this league.
"He has an innate feel for the game on both ends of the floor.
"He really wants to win and make others better, which was really attractive for where our team is right now."
Daniels impressed in a pre-Draft workout with the Pelicans and offered to return for a second session.
The Pelicans knocked back Daniels' offer - "we'd seen enough,'' Langdon said.
The Pelicans made the recent NBA play-offs and have a deep roster.
Langdon said the Pelicans wouldn't rush Daniels' development.
"He's going to be around some really good professionals and will learn,'' Langdon said
Advertisement
"He's a worker and a very mature kid beyond his years.
"He's got to grow into his body and he's got to figure out the NBA game.
"With the way we teach, and the players he's playing with, we're hoping in the second half of this year, and going into his second year, he's going to be playing some meaningful minutes."
Defence, passing and playmaking are the strengths of Daniels' game.
The one doubt about Daniels heading into his NBA career is perimeter shooting, but the Pelicans are confident it won't be an issue.
"Shooting is an issue with a lot of these young players that come into this league,'' Langdon said.
Advertisement
"I think he (Daniels) brings so many more intangibles to the game that he's going to impact winning regardless if he's making shots or not.
"We feel we have one of the better shot doctors in the league in Fred Vincent, so he (Daniels) is going to get in and work and he's a tireless worker and loves the game of basketball.
"It's going to translate and he's going to figure it out, but even if it takes time he does so many things on the court that's going to help us win that we're really not worried about that."
Daniels has little time to celebrate. His first game with the Pelicans in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is only a matter of a few weeks away.
The Pelicans play Portland on Saturday, July 9, the Atlanta Hawks on July 11, Washington Wizards on July 13 and Los Angeles Lakers on July 15.
The Pelicans' fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.
Advertisement
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.