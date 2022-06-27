Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Classy Kyneton duo to front tribunal

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASSY: Cameron Manuel in action for the Tigers against Strathfieldsaye earlier this year. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

Kyneton faces a nervous wait as two of its premier players defend striking charges at the BFNL tribunal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.