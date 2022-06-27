BFNL: Classy Kyneton duo to front tribunal

Kyneton faces a nervous wait as two of its premier players defend striking charges at the BFNL tribunal.
Highly-rated recruit Cameron Manuel was reported twice in Saturday's 10-goal loss to Gisborne, while forward Ryan Pretty was also booked on a striking charge.
BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins confirmed that Manuel's reports were sent straight to the tribunal, while the Tigers decided to challenge Pretty's charge instead of accepting the option of an automatic two-week suspension.
A date for the tribunal hearings is yet to be determined.
The reports come at a challenging time for the Tigers.
After this weekend's general bye, the fourth-placed Tigers play second-placed Strathfieldsaye (home) and fifth-placed South Bendigo (away) - two teams that defeated Kyneton in the first half of the season.
Midfielder/forward Manuel has made a big impact in his first season with the club, kicking 24 goals - the second-highest at Kyneton behind Rhys Magin (45).
He's fifth in the league in inside 50s and ninth in the competition in score involvements.
Pretty, also in his first season with the Tigers, has kicked 14 goals, including a haul of four in the Tigers' first clash with South Bendigo.
The Tigers are one game clear of the Bloods, with Sandhurst and Eaglehawk lurking one game further behind outside the top five.
Kyneton will face a Strathfieldsaye team that is likely to regain star duo Kallen Geary and Lachlan Sharp from injuries.
Geary was a late omission from the Storm side which defeated Sandhurst on Saturday because of calf soreness.
Sharp has missed the past four matches because of a groin injury.
Co-coach Shannon Geary (hamstring) and key forward Caleb Ernst (groin) will miss again, while premiership wingman Hunter Lawrence is likely to be given another game in the reserves as he builds up his fitness following a groin injury.
Veteran ruckman Michael Pilcher is the likely replacement for number one ruckman Tim Hosking, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Dragons.
Hosking faces several weeks on the sidelines.
