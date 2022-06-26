NBL1: Braves continue good form with two big wins over Eltham

The Bendigo Braves men and women made a successful trip to Eltham in NBL1 South action on Saturday night.
The Braves' women consolidated top spot on the NBL1 South ladder with a convincing 96-72 win.
The Braves' defence was poor early, but after conceding 30 points to the Wildcats in the first quarter, they only gave up 42 points for the rest of the match.
The Braves' free-scoring offence was at its brilliant best.
They shot the ball at better than 50 per cent from the field and connected on 12 three-pointers for the match.
Kelly Wilson was outstanding with 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while centre Meg McKay had 21 points and seven boards.
Tess Madgen and Abbey Wehrung had 17 points each, while Cassidy McLean had one of her best all-round games of the season with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Maddie Sexton scored eight points off the bench for the Braves.
Best for the Wildcats was a familiar name for Bendigo basketball fans - Annelie Maley.
The Bendigo Spirit star carried the the Wildcats with 23 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.
The Braves have a 10-2 record ahead of Friday night's trip to Geelong to play the Supercats.
The absence of Kuany Kuany did little to hinder the Braves' men's momentum.
Eltham had no answer for the Braves' defence in the 82-62 result at Eltham High School.
The Braves led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter before the home side added some respectability to the scoreline in the final term.
Luke Rosendale led the charge for the Braves with 17 points, while Mitch Clarke (15 points), Jake Lloyd (13 points) and Malcolm Bernard (12 points) made solid contributions.
Centre Sidy Mohamed Djitte was a tower of strength in the paint, pulling down 16 rebounds to go with his seven points and four assists.
The 11th placed Braves face a much tougher assignment on Friday against the second-placed Geelong Supercats.
The Braves' next home game is against Sandringham on July 16.
