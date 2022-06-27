Bendigo Fighting Miners put up a challenge to the Shepparton Bulls on Saturday, but were unable to lock down their home-turf at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Miners conceded three tries and a 15-point lead to a dominant Shepparton side during the first half.
Bulls showed strength in the scrum paired with Bendigo's handling errors and the injury loss of full-back Dave Gudge contributing to the Miners' challenges.
However, come the second-half the hosts were able to pick up their pace to gets themselves back in the game.
They started to show territorial command across the ground, but were still hindered by handling errors which were exploited by the Bulls who were able to see out the game 27-7.
Among the better players for Bendigo were number eight Matt Situlia, centre Brian Valoia and flanker Matt Boyle. Situlia and replacement prop Josephar Maiai also made some strong runs.
After the recent eighth round of the premiership reserve season, the Miners sit in sixth position on the ladder with a 2-4 record.
They are back on the road next week for an away clash against Brimbank
