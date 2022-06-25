Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus cases decrease to 159

Greater Bendigo's daily cases have decreased with 159 recorded.
The new cases mean the municipality's active case tally stands at 1108 - a slight increase from Saturday.
Elsewhere in the region, Macedon Ranges (43), Campaspe (30), Central Goldfields (16) and Mount Alexander (15) shires all saw cases in the double digits.
Buloke (3) and Gannawarra (2) both saw less than five new infections.
No new infections were recorded in the Loddon Shire.
Victoria has recorded 5824 new coronavirus cases since Saturday.
The new infections are made up of 4130 reported rapid-antigen tests and 1694 positive PCR tests.
Health officials conducted 9970 PCR tests on Saturday.
The latest data means the state's active case tally is now 42,677 - an increase of 661 since Saturday.
Sadly, the new cases come with 15 lives lost to the virus.
There are also 451 people in hospital with coronavirus including 28 in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
Victoria has seen 68.3 per cent of eligible people be vaccinated three times against the virus.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
