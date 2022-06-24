Finalists in Bendigo Business Excellence awards announced

The list of category finalists for the 2022 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards has been released.
There are 14 categories with several businesses and organisations named finalists in numerous sections.
The Discovery Centre is up for two awards, while its director Alissa Van Soest is a finalist in the Young and Professional category.
The finalists in the respective categories are:
Community Minded - Barry Plant, Discovery Centre, Eaglehawk UFS.
Customer Focused - Lifely, Uptake Digital, Stage 29 Studios
Diverse and Inclusive Workplace - Lifely, Workplace Spotless, Stage 29 Studios
Emerging and Energised - CosMedic Solutions, Pinot and Picasso, Treehouse Paediatrics
Health and Care - Eaglehawk UFS, Lifely, Triple M Medical Group
Hospitality Excellence - Nude Food Breakfast Bar, The Cambrian, The Urban Cellar
Manufacturing and Innovation - Australian Turntables, Bendigo Pottery, McCullogh's Hydraulics Engineering
Not-For-Profit - Discovery Centre, Eaglehawk Community House, Lifely
Professional Service Firm - Digital Resilience, Ray White Bendigo, Square V
Regional Women's - Emily Leech - Bendigo Outdoor Power Equipment, Greta Donaldson - Bendigo Brittle, India Munari - Munari Wines
Retail Experience - Muffin Break Lansell Square, Smiths Outdoors
Small and Succeeding - Digital Resilience, Munari Wines, Uptake Digital
Trade Specialist - Bart N Print, Bendigo Roofing, MSD Security
Young and Professional - Alissa Van Soest - Discovery Centre, Haylea Doble - Bendigo Orthodontic Specialists, Sarah Gee - Curium Legal.
