Bendigo Basketball community celebrates Daniels' NBA Draft selection | Video

As the opening draft picks were read out by NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Friday morning, the nerves and excitement grew in the sports bar at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.
As each pick was announced silence filled the room as all in attendance were eagerly awaiting to hear one name, Dyson Daniels.
Around 40 minutes into the draft and the boy from Bendigo was still yet to be chosen, however, come pick number eight, all was about to change.
"With the eighth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Dyson Daniels," Silver said.
Before he had even finished saying the Daniels surname, the celebrations were already in full swing.
After months of speculation as to where the 19-year-old would be heading, it was confirmed Daniels was off to The Big Easy.
The Pelicans made the play-offs during the most recent season and are seen as one of the most promising teams in the NBA.
Daniels shared the moment with his family, joined by parents Ricky and Brikitta and his brothers Kai and Dash over in the United States, for what is no doubt the biggest achievement of his career.
Back home in Bendigo where it all began, the basketball community couldn't be prouder to see one of its most dedicated players make it all the way to the NBA.
Bendigo Basketball Association's Ben McCauley has been a part of Daniels' pathway to the top, having first coached him with the Braves under-12 program.
"Dyson is a cracking kid that comes from a great family and he deserves everything that's come his way," McCauley said.
"He's worked hard right from day one and there's no doubt that the Pelicans can now add around 100,000 supporters from Bendigo to their fan-base."
Bendigo Stadium general manager Ben Harvey has also been there every step of the way, including having played alongside Daniels' father Ricky with the Braves.
"Honestly, it's surreal," Harvey said.
"I couldn't be happier for Dyson and the Daniels family...to know a kid from Bendigo has used our pathway to get to the highest level of basketball is such an achievement.
"Junior girls and boys in our program can now see if they dream and work hard - big things are achievable."
McCauley already has plans to book flights to the United States so he can watch Daniels in action when he suits up for the Pelicans in the 2022-23 NBA season.
"There's definitely a trip on the cards to watch him in Person," he laughed.
Current NBL1 Braves men's coach Stephen Black also congratulated Daniels on his selection to the Pelicans.
"I've only met Dyson a couple of times but here in Bendigo we all know that he's a great human being and a top example of where strong work ethic gets you," Black said.
"The way in which he's prepared his body and improved his game to get to where he is now has been incredible."
Daniels is the fifth Australian to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft behind Andrew Bogut, Dante Exum, Ben Simmons and Josh Giddey.
1 - Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
2 - Chet Holmgren (OKC)
3 - Jabari Smith (Houston)
4 - Keegan Murray (Sacramento)
5 - Jaden Ivey (Detroit)
6 - Benedict Mathurin (Indiana)
7 - Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)
8 - Dyson Daniels (New Orleans)
