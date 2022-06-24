Cannes, New York, London, Graceland and Bendigo have been among the first cities in the world to screen Baz Luhrmann's new movie Elvis.
Hundreds of Bendigo people attended a red carpet event at Bendigo Cinemas on Wendesday night for a sneak peek of the biopic.
As well as the movie, audience members enjoyed the talents of the Burning Lovers Band and socialised over drinks.
The preview links in with Bendigo Art Gallery's successful exhibition Elvis: Direct From Graceland and Bendigo Tourism's Viva Bendigo campaign.
Between the exhibition and tourism campaign, tens of thousands of people have visited the region and help give the local economy a major boost.
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis follows the singer and actor's rise to stardom as well as his relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Austin Butler stars as Elvis alongside Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.
Elvis is now showing at Bendigo Cinemas.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
