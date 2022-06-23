Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records fewer than 200 new COVID infections on Friday

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:04am, first published June 23 2022 - 11:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock

Greater Bendigo reported 196 new coronavirus infections on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Coordinator

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.