Greater Bendigo reported 196 new coronavirus infections on Friday.
While it was an increase of 32 daily cases since Thursday the municipality's number of active cases has dropped by three (1036).
The majority of cases were linked to the 3550, 3551 and 3555 postcodes. For the second day in a row Heathcote reported two new infections.
Elsewhere in the state Buloke and Loddon Shire each recorded four additional infections and Campaspe Shire recorded 54.
The Central Goldfields number of daily COVID cases dropped since Thursday, with the shire recording 11 new infections according to the Department of Health.
Gannawarra Shire (12), Macedon Ranges (55) and Mount Alexander (34) all recorded additional infections too.
Echuca police have released several photos of two alleged thieves to the public in hopes of identifying them.
The two men allegedly stole items from Supercheap Auto in Echuca on May 27 between 5.10pm and 5.25pm.
Investigators described the first man as being of medium build and wearing a black jumper, grey tracksuit pants and a black cap. Police allege he stole two V8 spark plugs.
The other man is believed to have stolen a set of leads and is described as tall with a slim build and wearing a grey jacket and tracksuit pants, and a black cap.
Investigators said the two men left the store separately, walking out approximately one minute after each other.
If you have any information or know who these men are call Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500.
Victoria's daily COVID infections remain in the 7000s for the third day in a row after the Department of Health reported 7723 on Friday.
It's number of active cases now sits at 42,037.
Currently there are 412 people in the hospital, 27 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 20 people have died with the virus.
Of eligible Victorians (16 years and over) 68.2 per cent have received their booster vaccine.
