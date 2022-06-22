Greater Bendigo records less than 200 new COVID infections

Greater Bendigo reported 164 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
The municipality's active case number now sit at 1039. The majority of the cases were found in the 3550 and 3551 post codes.
Both Heathcote and Loddon Shire recorded two new infections.
Elsewhere in the state Buloke Shire reported nine new cases and Campaspe Shire 38.
According to the Department of Health, Gannawarra recorded six new infections and Central Goldfields 14.
Macedon Ranges (54) and Mount Alexander (22) also reported additional infections overnight.
Victoria has recorded 7461 new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the state's number of active cases to 41,503.
According to the Department of Health there are 411 people in hospital, nine more than Wednesday.
There are 23 people in the ICU and 11 on ventilators. Nine people died in the last 24 hours.
Booster rates across the state are continually increasing with 68.2 per cent of eligible Victorians triple jabbed.
