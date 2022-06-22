Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Benidgo: Greater Bendigo records less than 200 new COVID infections

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:37am, first published June 22 2022 - 11:16pm
Greater Bendigo reported 164 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

