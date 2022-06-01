Alcott a leader on inclusion and acceptance for Bendigo students

An Australian-first $1.6 billion disability inclusion reform package will offer vital resources to help Bendigo children and students achieve their goals, according to Bendigo Special Developmental School principal Kirshy McAinch.
The Abilities Awareness in Schools resources have begun rolling out in Victoria with workshops, evidence-based teaching resources and videos set to be introduced into classrooms from term three.
It is all aimed at promoting awareness of disability while shifting the focus onto what children and staff can achieve rather than what they cannot.
Ms McAinch welcomed these proposals and said she and her school community were excited about raising awareness of their students.
"We're really excited about the opportunity to have this program," she said.
"These packages and this information and resources really help us to show that our children and our students are first and foremost people who are capable of many things, and quite capable of engaging and learning, setting goals and going about working to achieve them.
"We often have a lot of people question what happens at our school or what are the programs at our school.
"'Are we a government school?' or 'do we have school holidays?'
"They often don't recognise that our school is a school which follows all of the same guidelines and curriculum and teaching and learning programs as all government schools."
Ms McAinch said this was one of the assumptions she would like to correct, to let the community know that there are many learning opportunities for people with disabilities.
Resources made available to students and staff will include videos featuring Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott AO and others with lived experience of disability - exploring topics to build students' understanding of difference at all ages.
Students with a disability will also be better supported by their teachers and peers through a new partnership between the Victorian Government, Mr Alcott and Get Skilled Access.
"We can always do more to support students with disability at school," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.
"With these new resources from Get Skilled Access, we're building our school communities' understanding of disability to make every single Victorian school an inclusive one."
It is a terrific step forward, according to Ms McAinch, who quoted Mr Alcott saying, "you cannot be what you cannot see".
"It's very empowering the way he talks about seeing people's disability and not trying to necessarily look past that because it is a part of them and he's proud of that part of who he is," Ms McAinch said.
"That is a great way to for us to approach supporting our students to be proud of who they are.
"And for our families and amazing school community that is constantly advocating and pushing for greater access and awareness and inclusion right across the community for all of our students.
"So having Dylan lead that way is is is very exciting for everyone and sets a great precedent that we will all aspire to follow."
Ms McAinch said she wanted people to realise special schools were not "second rate" and were not solely about teaching children life skills.
"Our students are completely capable of learning all areas of the Victorian curriculum and that's what we certainly present and work with in our school," she said.
"And we have students who have gone on to have work in many different fields in childcare, in retail, in hospitality."
For his part, Australian of the Year and Get Skilled Access founder Mr Alcott AO said his purpose going forward was to change the perception of disability and to lift the expectations of what they think people with disability could do.
"That's why the Abilities Awareness in Schools partnerships is important," he said.
"It will build inclusive school cultures which is how we can improve perceptions and lift expectations," he said.
The record $1.6 billion investment will also double the number of students receiving extra support in the classroom to 55,000 - and is expected to create up to 1,730 jobs across the state by 2025.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
