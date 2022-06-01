Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Special Developmental School principal welcomes $1.6 billion disability inclusion reform roll out in Victoria

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 1 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:00am
Alcott a leader on inclusion and acceptance for Bendigo students

An Australian-first $1.6 billion disability inclusion reform package will offer vital resources to help Bendigo children and students achieve their goals, according to Bendigo Special Developmental School principal Kirshy McAinch.

