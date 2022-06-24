Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball: Bloods expecting tough Hawks test

By Kieran Iles
June 24 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GUN RECRUIT: Chloe Gray was in top for form for her VNL club Southern Saints in Wednesday night's clash against City West Falcons. Picture: NONI HYETT

WITH pressure emanating from both above and below it on the BFNL ladder, South Bendigo is facing a must-win clash against a rejuvenated Eaglehawk on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.