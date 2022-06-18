Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dragons make it 17 straight wins with victory over Bulldogs

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 19 2022 - 4:57am, first published June 18 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SANDHURST has powered into the second half of the 2022 BFNL season in much the same way it launched into the first half, with a convincing win over rival powerhouse Gisborne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.