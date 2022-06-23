The new $7.1 million purpose-built medical facility for Bendigo's Aboriginal community is another step closer with the appointment of architects for the project.
Minister for Health Martin Foley today announced architects Billard Leece Partnership had been appointed to design the multi-million-dollar facility.
Advertisement
The facility will also include a triage room, pharmacy, kids play area, community space, gym, quiet spaces including a library, kitchen, toilets and a staffroom.
Delivered by the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative in partnership with the Victorian Health Building Authority (VHBA), construction on the project is expected to get underway in 2023 and be completed in late 2024.
The Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative provides a wide range of health and social support services to the local community.
These include a bulk billing medical clinic, allied health appointments, alcohol and other drug programs, mental health and wellbeing support along with legal representation and career pathways for Aboriginal people.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said the new facility would be a great addition to the co-operative' services.
"The Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative do a great and important job and with this new facility they'll continue to provide a comprehensive range of medical and allied health services to the community," she said.
Mr Foley was excited the project was gathering pace for the benefit of Bendigo's Aboriginal community.
"Victorians should get the care they need, close to home, no matter where they live, which is why we're continuing to invest in health services right across regional and rural Victoria," he said.
It was a messaged echoed by Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan.
"Everyone deserves access to quality health care facilities and services," she said.
"We're ensuing the growing Aboriginal community in Bendigo has exactly that, close to home."
The RHIF - now worth $790 million - provides government funding to eligible rural and regional health services and agencies across Victoria so these services can continue to provide safe and efficient care to local communities.
Since establishing the RHIF in 2015, the Labor Government has funded more than 480 projects for regional health services - the largest investment ever dedicated to our rural and regional health services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.