Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health focuses on serving growing population in its three-year strategic plan

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INTO THE FUTURE: Bendigo Health Allied Health Services Lauren Ballantyne, board chair Dr Ewa Piejko and Health Information Services Erin Borchard. Picture: BENDIGO HEALTH

Bendigo Health has vowed to focus on proactive planning for the expansion of it's services to serve the region's growing population with the launch of its Strategic Plan 2022-2025.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.