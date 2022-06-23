Bendigo Health focuses on serving growing population in its three-year strategic plan

Bendigo Health has vowed to focus on proactive planning for the expansion of it's services to serve the region's growing population with the launch of its Strategic Plan 2022-2025.
The plan is a key document endorsed by Bendigo Health's board of directors and sets the direction for the health service over the next three years.
The organisation's priorities have been detailed in the plan and take into account feedback received during consultation with hospital staff and volunteers, community members and stakeholders.
Bendigo Health chair Ewa Piejko said a key element of the strategy was the five year plan for clinical services.
"This is a plan which values innovation, working in collaboration with community and undertaking proactive, informed planning for new and expanded services so we meet the needs of our region's diverse population," Dr Piejko said.
"Healthcare has seen significant, rapid change. Throughout the pandemic, Bendigo Health has led the way in our region, adapting how we provide care to people in need of our services.
"The new strategic plan highlights the many opportunities to have come from the pandemic such as increasing the use of digital technology to provide more people with access to quality healthcare from home."
After completing surveys, one-on-one meetings, workshops and consultations, staff identified a number of areas for improvement.
People said the Loddon Mallee region needed more mental health services for youth, to promote a positive research culture, access to specialist services, working together with other health agencies to focus on preventative health and staff wellbeing and professional development.
The plan is available online: bendigohealth.org.au/strategic_plan
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
