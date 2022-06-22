As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, so too has Bendigo Health's response to the effects of disease.
The Bendigo Health Pulmonary and Chronic Heart Failure rehabilitation program is providing support for patients experiencing ongoing symptoms post-COVID-19 infection, known as 'long COVID'.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Service senior physiotherapist Jarrod Maslin said the initiative was developed following the emergence of long COVID as a recognised condition and the anticipated need for a community service.
"The ongoing symptoms of long COVID can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life and our program is designed to support patients to resume activities of daily living that are important to them," he said.
Natasya Abdurahman was the first person to attend the long COVID clinic when it opened last year.
She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August 2020, but noticed she needed more sleep and wasn't enjoying usual activities.
She then sought help and her GP referred her to the clinic.
"I was a really active person," Ms Abdurahman said. "Long COVID affected my physical and mental health."
Ms Abdurahman has been seeing an exercise physiologist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist and health psychologist through the clinic, and is making improvements.
"One of the big challenges is people with long COVID are different in how they present," Mr Maslin said.
"We have some who present with neurological issues and not so much chronic fatigue, then we have others who present with heart issues.
"Every time we see someone new they're different to the one before."
Patients can attend the program if their symptoms continue after the "acute" phase of COVID at about four weeks or longer.
Referrals can be completed by any health professional and are processed through the Bendigo Health Referral Centre.
Patients are also able to self-refer to the program.
For more information, phone Outpatient Rehabilitation Services reception on 5454 8500.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
