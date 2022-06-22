Bendigo Advertiser
More commercial property in Bendigo CBD hits the market

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
June 22 2022 - 1:00am
A commercial holding at 1-9 Bath Lane, 12-24 Mitchell Street and 338-348 Hargreaves Street is up for sale. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two property holdings in the Bendigo CBD that are home to more than 20 business tenancies have gone on the market.

Local News

