Two property holdings in the Bendigo CBD that are home to more than 20 business tenancies have gone on the market.
A cluster of buildings encased in the area of 1-9 Bath Lane, 12-24 Mitchell Street and 338-348 Hargreaves Street are for sale as is the holding of buildings between 365-379 Hargreaves Street and 58-64 Queen Street.
Colliers real estate agents Travis Hurst, Sarah Noble and Matthew Jarrott have been appointed to sell the two listings - which are held by two separate vendors - with expressions of interest closing on July 21.
"Both are extensive land parcels with a range of separate double brick heritage buildings that can boast a significant street frontage and presence either side of Hargreaves Street," Mr Hurst said.
"The property fronting Bath Lane contains the former Plaza Cinema, well known to Bendigo locals for its ornate Spanish Renaissance interior, elements of which can still be seen in the (Bath Lane) gymnasium currently occupying the building."
The Bath Lane/Hargreaves Street/Mitchell Street properties include 13 separate commercial tenants and has a net annual income of $445,000.
The holding is made up of 1935 square metres with the combined area of the buildings measuring 2739 square metres.
The properties between Hargreaves and Queen streets are made up of a land parcel of 3646 square metres with the buildings combining for a net lettable area of around 2561 square metres.
It is home to eight separate tenancies including national brands and a federal government office.
"Both of these buildings are very significant and extensive and it is very seldom you would see two such parcels on the market at the same time," Mr Hurst said.
"The vendors are separate and unrelated entities but none the less genuine in their intent to sell.
"We expect that the new owners will bring their unique skills and experience to the fore and become a part of the changing landscape that has been Bendigo's CBD for the past few years."
Mr Hurst said both listings had a potential for a long term income stream and capital growth.
He expected there to be significant interest from a range of regional and metropolitan investors with Bendigo becoming an increasingly popular destination for investor groups.
"There is room for future growth in rent return for both buildings by way of market rent review in the future as well as significant scope for income expansion via some minor capital expenditure," he said.
"Both properties present varied and unique opportunities.
"Bendigo offers a unique mix of location, services and lifestyle and is ready to facilitate investment from existing and future businesses.
"With a population of over 118,000 people, Bendigo offers premium job opportunities, world class education, affordable housing, exciting restaurant and retail options, accessible community services, beautiful heritage and a great lifestyle for all."
