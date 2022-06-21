Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Moorooduc truck driver to go free after jury finds him not guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of Norm Suckling

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 21 2022 - 10:26am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KINGSTON FARMER: Norm Suckling.

A TRUCK driver has been cleared by a jury of dangerous driving causing the death of 64-year-old farmer Norm Suckling, at Marong in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.