Is Jake Moorhead untaggable?
It's starting to look that way. The Strathfieldsaye Storm midfielder had another monster game on Saturday, collecting 41 possessions, 12 marks, eight clearances and one goal.
In his nine games this season, Moorhead's possession count is 33, 36, 37, 45, 39, 38, 40, 32 and 41.
Despite missing one match, which was a loss to Gisborne, Moorhead is third in the league in total ranking points, second in disposals, fourth in kicks, third in handballs, fifth in uncontested marks, ninth in clearances, first in inside 50s, first in loose ball gets and fifth in score involvements.
The score involvement stat might be the most important of the lot in terms of why clubs need to put more time into closing him down.
The four players above Moorhead in score involvement rankings are all forwards - Joel Brett, Rhys Magin, Jayden Burke and James Schischka.
Moorhead is the highest rated midfielder in that area - he's the one that sets Strathfieldsaye going.
The reason why no club has been able to restrict Moorhead under 32 possessions in a game this season - work rate and footy smarts.
His fitness levels are elite and he reads the play better than most midfielders.
When you watch vision of Moorhead's match highlights, there might be an opponent with his arm across him at a stoppage, but it doesn't take long for Moorhead to find the footy.
Against Eaglehawk on Saturday he took 12 marks. That's a sign of pure work rate to find space and the Borough midfield's inability to go with him. Eaglehawk is not on its own in that area. Four times this year Moorhead has taken 11 or more marks in a match.
Another strength is his defensive running. He doesn't get big numbers on the back of cheap possessions.
At the weekend, Moorhead was inside the top 10 in the league in intercept possessions and shallow rebound 50s.
The team that has "limited" Moorhead's influence the most this season was Golden Square in round nine.
Moorhead still had 32 disposals in a 58-point loss, but the Dogs made sure he was under pressure and he had a low efficiency rate of 62 per cent (his season average is 70 per cent).
In an era where teams play to structures and coaches love to back their own midfield to beat the opposition, clubs are playing with fire if they don't do more to hinder Moorhead's impact.
The scary thing is that Strathfieldsaye has an 8-2 record through 10 games despite being riddled by injuries and illness. They haven't had close to their best team on the park.
The playing stocks around Moorhead are only going to get better. Better quality around, and in front of, Moorhead will lead to more damage on the scoreboard.
RANKING POINTS
1. Rhys Magin (Kyn) 178
2. Jake Moorhead (SS) 168
3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 162
4. Cal McCarty (SS) 155
5. Liam Latch (Mb) 154
6. Jake Thrum (GS) 149
7. Tommy Horne (Cm) 149
8. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 148
9. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 142
10. Isaiah Miller (SB) 141
DISPOSALS
1. Liam Latch (Mb) 45
2. Aidan Hare (Mb) 44
3. Jake Moorhead (SS) 41
4. Cal McCarty (SS) 41
5. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 37
6. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 36
7. Kobe Lloyd (Eh) 35
8. Tommy Horne (Cm) 31
9. Sam Graham (Gis) 31
10. John Watson (Cm) 30
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
1. Aidan Hare (Mb) 18
2. Liam Latch (Mb) 16
3. Jake Moorhead (SS) 15
4. Ryan Hartley (GS) 15
5. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 13
6. Liam Collins (KF) 13
7. Cal McCarty (SS) 12
8. Nathan Horbury (SB) 12
9. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 12
10. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 12
MARKS
1. Jake Moorhead (SS) 12
2. Jake Thrum (GS) 12
3. Guy Dickson (Kyn) 12
4. Kobe Lloyd (Eh) 11
5. Charlie Langford (Eh) 11
6. Brodie Montague (Sh) 11
7. Jack Reaper (Gis) 11
8. Cal McCarty (SS) 10
9. Baxter Slater (Gis) 10
10. Ben Thompson (Eh) 10
CLEARANCES
1. Liam Latch (Mb) 16
2. Tommy Horne (Cm) 11
3. Aidan Hare (Mb) 11
4. Jake Moorhead (SS) 8
5. Terry Reeves (GS) 8
6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 8
7. Braidon Blake (Gis) 8
8. Hamish Hosking (Sh) 8
9. Caleb Sheahan (SS) 7
10. Nathan Horbury (SB) 7
LOOSE BALL GETS
1. Cal McCarty (SS) 14
2. Declan Slingo (Cm) 14
3. Sam Graham (Gis) 12
4. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 11
5. Caleb Sheahan (SS) 10
6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 10
7. Aidan Hare (Mb) 10
8. Mitch Collins (KF) 10
9. Ethan Roberts (KF) 10
10. Coby Perry (Mb) 10
INTERCEPT POSSESSIONS
1. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 13
2. Brayden Torpey (SB) 10
3. Dylan Harberger (Mb) 10
4. Jack Reaper (Gis) 10
5. Cooper Smith (Sh) 10
6. Isaiah Miller (SB) 9
7. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 9
8. Aidan Hare (Mb) 9
9. Jake Moorhead (SS) 8
10. Brady Rowles (Eh) 8
TACKLES
1. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 12
2. Boden Alexander (SS) 10
3. Cal McCarty (SS) 9
4. Dillon Williams (Eh) 9
5. Tommy Horne (Cm) 8
6. Jayden Hooper (Mb) 8
7. Coby Perry (Mb) 8
8. Jeremy Rodi (Sh) 8
9. Daniel Clohesy (SS) 7
10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 7
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
1. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 13
2. Jayden Burke (GS) 11
3. Ricky Monti (GS) 10
4. Guy Dickson (Kyn) 10
5. Rhys Magin (Kyn) 10
6. James Orr (Kyn) 8
7. Jake Thrum (GS) 7
8. Tom Strauch (GS) 7
9. Terry Reeves (GS) 7
10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 7
SPOILS
1. Zac Hare (SB) 9
2. Dylan Harberger (Mb) 8
3. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 7
4. Jack Reaper (Gis) 7
5. Isaiah Miller (SB) 6
6. Lachlan Ratcliffe (SS) 5
7. Zack Shelton (GS) 5
8. Jack Merrin (GS) 5
9. Mitchell McClure (Mb) 5
10. Isaac Ruff (Sh) 5
HIT OUTS
1. Tim Hosking (SS) 41
2. James Orr (Kyn) 41
3. Matt Compston (GS) 39
4. Hamish Hosking (Sh) 36
5. Nick Lang (KF) 35
6. Jack Lawton (Eh) 28
7. Sam Nettleton (Cm) 24
8. Ty Stewart (Mb) 21
9. Braidon Blake (Gis) 19
10. Nathan Leed (SB) 14
