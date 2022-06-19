Greater Bendigo's active COVID-19 cases have decreased to 1038.
The decreases comes despite Greater Bendigo recording 127 new infections since Sunday.
Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of new cases recorded with 44 while Campaspe Shire saw 22 new infections.
Mount Alexander (13) and Gannawarra (10) shires both had moderate increases while Central Goldfields and Loddon shires each saw five new cases.
Buloke Shire recorded just two new cases.
Victoria has gone 24 hours without a coronavirus-related death according to the latest Department of Health data.
The state has recorded 5661 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday, taking Victoria's active cases to 41,199.
Of the new infections - 4410 were reported through Victorians' rapid-antigen tests with 1251 coming from positive PCR tests.
There are currently 418 people hospitalised with the virus including 21 in intensive care and nine on ventilators.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a weather outlook to start your morning.
Unfortunately I don't come baring warm news yet, so brace yourselves for some more wet and windy days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a very high chance of showers for Bendigo today, 90 per cent to be exact, but they say the wet weather will set in during the evening.
Light winds will become northwesterly and be from 15 to 20 km/h in the morning before becoming northerly in the middle of the day.
Temperatures are set to hit a max of 13 degrees today and a low of five degrees.
Castlemaine is set for a wet one on Monday, with a 80 per cent chance of showers in the north central area.
Winds will be northeasterly and 20 to 30 km/h, but will turn northerly in the middle of the day.
Overnight temperatures falling to around 6 with daytime temperatures reaching between 12 and 15.
North of Bendigo, Echuca may see a showery evening too and a top temperature of 16 and low of six degrees throughout the day
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
