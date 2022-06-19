Greater Bendigo daily cases continue to drop as region records 123 new cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 123 new coronavirus infections overnight.
Despite this, the total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1046.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Five of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded six new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported two.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported eight and seven new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 12.
Overnight, 27 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded another 37.
Victoria has recorded more than 5472 new cases since Saturday.
Sadly, 19 people died with the virus overnight.
There are 422 people hospitalised with the virus including 27 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
State-run vaccination sites administered 836 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, taking the total to 6,271,134.
Currently, 68.1 per cent of Victorians have received three doses of the vaccine and 94.6 per cent have received two.
Local coronavirus data will be released later today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
