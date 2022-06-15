Greater Bendigo has recorded 190 new coronavirus infections overnight.
Despite this, the total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1044.
Advertisement
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Three of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded 13 new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported six.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra both reported 17 and 12 new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 25.
Overnight, 39 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded another 59.
Bendigo Police would like to speak to a male in regards to purchases made at Lansell Square Shopping Centre on May 16.
If you have any information that could help with the ID of the male (pictured), please call Bendigo Police Station 5448 1300 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Victoria has recorded 8687 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a jump from Tuesday's numbers.
These numbers take the region's total active cases to 39,948.
Sadly, 18 more people have died with COVID-19 overnight..
Across the state's hospitals today, there are 476 people in hospital and 35 are in the intensive care unit. There are eight people on ventilators.
There are now 68 percent of Victorians that have received three vaccine doses.
Also, 94.6 percent have received two vaccine doses.
On June 12, the driver of a Toyota Aurion was clocked travelling at 151km/h on the Calder Freeway, Elphinstone.
Advertisement
Unfortunately for him, he will be without a car for 30 days, and will be required to pay $1172 in impound fees, and faces charges relating to excessive speed and probationary offences.
The 22-year-old male from Sunshine West will now have a date with a Magistrate.
Happy hump day Greater Bendigo, Maddy Fogarty here with your latest weather news.
It's set to be a wet and windy Wednesday with the region kicking off the day with a north to northeasterly wind of about 15 to 25 kilometres per hour. Bendigo is also expected to welcome an estimated eight to 10 millimetres of rain across the course of the day.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted Castlemaine will experience similar weather with a 95 per cent change of rain.
Advertisement
North of Bendigo, Echuca is continuing the theme with six to eight millimetres of rain expected over the day and temperatures set to reach a top of 13.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to about five degrees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.