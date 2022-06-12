Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

HDFNL: Bulldogs edge out 'Hoppers by five points in another thriller

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 12 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOWN TO THE WIRE: Action from North Bendigo's five-point win over Colbinabbin at Atkins Street on Saturday. Pictures: DARREN HOWE

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.