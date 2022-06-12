An eight-goal to none second term was the catalyst for Kyneton's 75-point win over Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday.
The 18.10 (118) to 5.13 (43) victory was the Tigers' fifth win in succession and consolidated fourth spot on the ladder.
Full-back Frazer Driscoll continued his outstanding form for the Tigers.
The key defender had 40 possessions - 13 of which were kick-ins - and took 14 marks.
Rhys Magin kicked six goals for Kyneton, while Steve Georgiou added four.
"Kyneton is very good behind the footy and dangerous up forward,'' Maryborough coach Rick Andrews said.
"We had no-one to play on Rhys Magin. He's a super player.
"Kyneton moved the ball well from defence and used the width of the ground well. They were impressive."
The second quarter aside, it was a third-straight encouraging performance from the Pies.
"We're closing the gap slowly, but surely,'' Andrews said.
"We're struggling to put together 120 minutes of footy and that showed today.
"We played 90 minutes of good footy and we're improving, but the challenge for us is to play better for longer."
Player numbers to fill senior and reserve grade teams continues to be an issue for Maryborough.
A lack of senior players on Saturday allowed the club to unearth a young gem.
"We played four kids from our under-18s and we had a 15-year-old Kaian Constable from our under-16s play his first senior game,'' Andrews said.
"He was very impressive and is a very good young player."
Constable had 15 possessions, 10 of which were contested, and kicked a goal in a fine debut.
"There's a lot to like for the club, we just need some reward now,'' Andrews said.
"We need to bring that effort every week."
Andrews described Coby Perry's game - 40 possessions, nine clearances - as his best performance of the season.
Aidan Hare had 39 possessions and 13 clearances, while Liam Latch collected 37 touches and nine clearances.
