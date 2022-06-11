SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Gisborne 14.16 (100) def Eaglehawk 5.7 (37)
South Bendigo 13.15 (93) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Golden Square 10.20 (80) def Strathfieldsaye 3.4 (22)
Sandhurst 19.21 (135) def Castlemaine 3.6 (24)
Kyneton 18.10 (118) def Maryborough 5.13 (43)
LBU 15.15 (105) def White Hills 2.8 (20)
Heathcote 8.10 (58) def Huntly 7.10 (52)
North Bendigo 13.13 (91) def Colbinabbin 13.8 (86)
Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def Elmore 12.14 (86)
A GRADE: Sandhurst 62 def Castlemaine 46, Kyneton 49 def Maryborough 46, Strathfieldsaye 56 def Golden Square 28, Kangaroo Flat 74 def South Bendigo 44.
A RESERVE: Sandhurst 50 def Castlemaine 34, Kangaroo Flat 44 def South Bendigo 31, Strathfieldsaye 28 def Golden Square 26.
B GRADE: Gisborne 34 def Eaglehawk 16, Sandhurst 78 def Castlemaine 31, Kangaroo Flat 44 def South Bendigo 27, Strathfieldsaye 56 def Golden Square 35, Maryborough 33 def Kyneton 31.
B RESERVE: Strathfieldsaye 50 def Golden Square 13, Maryborough 43 def Kyneton 26, Kangaroo Flat 56 def South Bendigo 43, Sandhurst 87 def Castlemaine 28.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 44 def Strathfieldsaye 25, Maryborough 65 def Kyneton 22, Gisborne 83 def Eaglehawk 23, Sandhurst 54 def Castlemaine 31, Kangaroo Flat 47 def South Bendigo 32.
A GRADE: Elmore 71 def Mount Pleasant 46, Heathcote 52 def Huntly 35, Colbinabbin 58 def North Bendigo 32, White Hills 60 def LBU 35.
A RESERVE: Elmore 44 def Mount Pleasant 31, Huntly 49 def Heathcote 27, Colbinabbin 49 def North Bendigo 34, White Hills 43 def LBU 26.
B GRADE: LBU 44 def White Hills 41, Colbinabbin 49 def North Bendigo 29, Huntly 58 def Heathcote 28, Elmore 59 def Mount Pleasant 25.
B RESERVE: Colbinabbin 42 def North Bendigo 33, White Hills 44 def LBU 26, Mount Pleasant 40 def Elmore 38, Huntly 49 def Heathcote 17.
UNDER-17: LBU 42 def White Hills 36, North Bendigo 26 def Colbinabbin 23, Mount Pleasant 38 def Elmore 28, Heathcote 42 def Huntly 20.
UNDER-15: Huntly 45 def Heathcote 5, Mount Pleasant 47 def Elmore 25, North Bendigo 64 def Colbinabbin 15, LBU 64 def White Hills 10.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 23 def Huntly 12, North Bendigo 11 def Colbinabbin 10, Elmore 40 def Mount Pleasant 6.
