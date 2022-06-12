Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

BFNL: Golden Square holds Storm to record low score | Watch the full game

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 13 2022 - 1:33am, first published June 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: Red Onion.

Golden Square snapped its Strathfieldsaye hoodoo in emphatic style and proved it is a genuine BFNL premiership contender.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.