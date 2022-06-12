Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

An OAM is on its way for country music singer Floreena Forbes for services to music

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
June 12 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOREENA FORBES: better known as one half of the Bendigo's Two Country Divas, is still busy presenting radio programs, raising funds and promoting new talent. Picture: DARREN HOWE

DECADES of country music touring, promoting and fundraising has earned Floreena Forbes, of Ascot, a special place in the Queen's Birthday honours list. She is one of a small handful of central Victorian residents to receive an Order of Australia Medal this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.