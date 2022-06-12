DECADES of country music touring, promoting and fundraising has earned Floreena Forbes, of Ascot, a special place in the Queen's Birthday honours list. She is one of a small handful of central Victorian residents to receive an Order of Australia Medal this year.
The Governor-General David Hurley is poised to announce the names of 992 Australians who will be awarded for their meritorious, distinguished and conspicuous service this morning. "Recipients share some common traits - including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service," he said.
"They're from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways. This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better." Floreena Forbes started her music career in about 1969, after having her children - Julie and Diane.
"I have loved music all my life. When I was young I borrowed a guitar but it was only after I had my children that I took lessons," she said. "My first guitar came from Rick Coulson's music shop on View street. I was good friends with the proprietors."
Floreena quickly became a singer and played with the Tumbleweed Band, touring most states of Australia on the country circuit. She has since been inducted into the Australian Country Music Broadcasters Hall of Fame and received the Toomey Memorial Award, for services to country music.
She is a life member at the 106.7 Phoenix FM Community Radio station, where she presents her own show.
