BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL - Club top players according to the weekly best

WHO are each Bendigo, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central league's top-performing players according to the weekly best players?
6 - 1st best.
5 - 2nd best.
4 - 3rd best.
3 - 4th best.
2 - 5th best.
1 - 6th best.
LADDER:
1. Gisborne
Record: 8-0, 294.8%
2. Strathfieldsaye
Record: 7-1, 221.6%
3. Golden Square
Record: 5-3, 229.5%
4. Eaglehawk
Record: 5-3, 128.3%
5. Kyneton
Record: 5-3, 108.3%
.....
6. South Bendigo
Record: 4-4, 94.9%
7. Sandhurst
Record: 3-5, 117.0%
8. Kangaroo Flat
Record: 2-6, 51.9%
9. Castlemaine
Record: 1-7, 35.2%
10. Maryborough
Record: 0-8, 23.6%
LADDER:
1. Colbinabbin
Record: 8-1, 203.4%
2. LBU
Record: 7-1, 186.4%
3. Mount Pleasant
Record: 6-2, 170.6%
4. North Bendigo
Record: 5-3, 130.4%
5. Heathcote
Record: 4-4, 101.4%
.....
6. White Hills
Record: 4-4, 86.3%
7. Elmore
Record: 2-7, 65.9%
8. Leitchville-Gunbower
Record: 1-7, 38.6%
9. Huntly
Record: 0-8, 54.3%
LADDER:
1. Pyramid Hill
Record: 8-0, 304.3%
2. Marong
Record: 7-1, 277.8%
3. Bridgewater
Record: 5-3, 124.2%
4. Mitiamo
Record: 5-3, 118.4%
5. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine
Record: 4-4, 78.9%
.....
6. Inglewood
Record: 3-5, 68.5%
7. Newbridge
Record: 2-6, 50.1%
8. Calivil United
Record: 1-7, 59.2%
9. Maiden Gully YCW
Record: 1-7, 49.4%
LADDER:
1. Donald
Record: 7-1, 247.5%
2. Birchip-Watchem
Record: 7-1, 208.6%
3. Sea Lake Nandaly
Record: 6-2, 276.9%
4. Wedderburn
Record: 5-3, 126.1%
.....
5. Wycheproof-Narraport
Record: 3-5, 77.1%
6. St Arnaud
Record: 2-6, 45.1%
7. Boort
Record: 2-6, 43.9%
8. Charlton
Record: 0-8, 32.3%
