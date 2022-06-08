HDFNL: How each senior team is tracking at the halfway mark of season

Record - 8-1
Percentage - 203.4%
Average for - 107
Average against - 53
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 26 of 36
Goal conversion - 55.5%
1st half scoring - +204
2nd half scoring - +287
Top 5 best player votes:
Jed Brain - 27
Ben Barton - 21
Matt Riordan - 19
James Brain - 18
Hadleigh Sirett - 18
Top 5 goalkickers:
James Brain - 37
Jed Brain - 21
Laine Fitzgerald - 15
Clint Shields - 12
Luke Moore - 12
The Grasshoppers have their noses out in front at the halfway mark in what had up until last Saturday been an unblemished season before a two-point loss to arch-rival Mount Pleasant.
Their other eight games have been wins all by at least 26 points.
Given they have been renowned for being a well-drilled side defensively under coach Julian Bull, no surprise to see the Grasshoppers ranked No.1 for defence conceding an average of just 53 points per game.
Recruit James Brain is giving the Grasshoppers plenty of spark in attack - in his past six games he has kicked hauls of 5, 5, 5, 6, 5 and 5 goals and has 37 for the season.
Record - 7-1
Percentage - 186.4%
Average for - 110
Average against - 59
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 25 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.2%
1st half scoring - +165
2nd half scoring - +241
Top 5 best player votes:
Tyler Phillips - 28
Jeremy Mundie - 13
Marcus Angove - 13
Thomas Leech - 13
Joss Howlett - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
Ben Fulford - 23
Anthony McMahon - 19
Rhys Woodland - 16
Tyler Phillips - 12
Thomas Leech - 10
No longer have the unbeaten record that they had last year, but the Cats remain a formidable force whose only loss so far has been to top side Colbinabbin by 47 points.
The Cats have been the best attacking side of the first half of the season averaging 110 points per game and are spreading the load offensively with only one player - recruit Ben Fulford (23) - who has kicked more than 20 goals.
Another of the keys to their strong 7-1 record has been their capacity to run games out - just ask North Bendigo and Mount Pleasant - having outscored their opponents by 203 points in last quarters.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 170.6%
Average for - 109
Average against - 64
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 22 of 32
Goal conversion - 54.0%
1st half scoring - +191
2nd half scoring - +169
Top 5 best player votes:
Ben Weightman - 32
Adam Baird - 21
Billy Mahony - 20
Fletcher White - 16
Chris Down - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Ben Weightman - 41
Adam Baird - 14
Dean Tydell - 10
Mitch Bennett - 7
Caelan Smith - 6
Season got off to a flyer for the Blues, who won their first five games in convincing fashion where they were quick to stamp their authority in all five victories.
Then came up short in two key tests against Lockington-Bamawm United (lost by 31) and North Bendigo (lost by 1) before hitting back last week to be the first team to defeat Colbinabbin when they won a thriller by two points.
Ben Weightman is showing why he's one of the most highly-rated players in the competition. He's leading the league goalkicking with 41 and has kicked at least four goals in all of his eight games so far, while he's also No.1 in the Addy player rankings.
The best first-quarter team in the competition having outscored their opponents by 138 points in opening terms.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 130.4%
Average for - 97
Average against - 74
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 21 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.2%
1st half scoring - +112
2nd half scoring - +68
Top 5 best player votes:
Lachlan Ford - 20
Dylan Klemm - 18
Jordan Ford - 15
Jeremy Lambden - 14
Nathan Newlan - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Dylan Klemm - 23
Matt Gray - 20
Jordan Ford - 10
Storm Giri - 9
Cody Riddick - 7
As they have been for so long - North Bendigo hasn't missed a finals series since 2009 - the Bulldogs are again around the mark.
The Bulldogs are sitting in fourth position and are 1-2 in games against the three sides above them, but will have to make do without gun half-back Lachlan Ford (broken ankle) for the remainder of the season in a blow.
Forward Dylan Klemm's season so far has included winning the Keith Robertson Medal against Huntly and Gus Roulston Cup against Mount Pleasant for best-on-ground in two of the Bulldogs' showcase games of the year.
Record - 4-4
Percentage - 101.4%
Average for - 92
Average against - 91
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 16 of 32
Goal conversion - 57.1%
1st half scoring - -13
2nd half scoring - +23
Top 5 best player votes:
Codie Price - 27
Braden Padmore - 25
Jackson Jones - 22
Jack Brooks - 13
Connor Hamilton - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Kai Cavallaro - 17
Jack Brooks - 17
Braden Padmore - 16
Jackson Conforti - 12
Jackson Jones - 9
Without doubt the Saints have been the big improvers this season and the league would be thrilled to see their re-emergence after so long in the doldrums.
The 4-4 Saints are hunting their first finals berth since 2013 and have momentum behind them having won their past three games - a feat they last accomplished in that 2013 finals season.
Given there was so many new players injected into the side this year, plus a new gameplan to adapt to under first-year coach Andrew Saladino, the Saints were always likely to play their best footy in the second half of the season.
Given what the team has shown in the first half of the year, it's an exciting prospect for the Saints' faithful.
Record - 4-4
Percentage - 86.3%
Average for - 86
Average against - 100
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 14 of 32
Goal conversion - 54.3%
1st half scoring - -52
2nd half scoring - -58
Top 5 best player votes:
Bayden Fallon - 23
Rhys Irwin - 19
Ben Bacon - 16
Brady Childs - 16
Ryan Walker - 15
Top 5 goalkickers:
Liam Bartels - 17
Cohen Kekich - 13
Bayden Fallon - 12
Mitch Dole - 8
Patrick Eefting - 8
Certainly not the hype around the Demons of recent seasons, with the side just quietly going about its business.
The Demons are at 4-4 and only percentage outside the top five, with the task now in the second half of the season to find some consistency given they are likely be be locked into a battle for fifth with Heathcote from here on.
Have won their past two games against Huntly (44 points) and Leitchville-Gunbower (75), but now face the top four sides in four consecutive weeks.
Without doubt the Demons' best win has been their 12-point victory over North Bendigo in round three, so they have proven they have what it takes to compete with those above them.
Record - 2-7
Percentage - 65.9%
Average for - 77
Average against - 116
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 11 of 36
Goal conversion - 57.0%
1st half scoring - -105
2nd half scoring - -251
Top 5 best player votes:
Kyle Armstrong - 22
Tannar Cerrone - 19
Zack Holmberg - 19
Dylan Gordon - 18
Matt Gilmour - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Darcy Laffy - 24
Dylan Oaff - 9
Sebastian De Napoli - 8
Mitchell Carson - 6
Tannar Cerrone - 6
Looks like it will be another season out of the finals for the Bloods, who are 2-7 in what has been a frustrating first half of the year.
The Bloods have strung together some good patches of football against quality teams, like when they led Colbinabbin at three quarter-time in round three or last Saturday when they took it right up to LBU during the second and third terms.
But their seven losses include four by at least 10 goals, so they are being opened up and scored against heavily when the opposition gets on top and smells blood.
Forward Darcy Laffy has been a shining light in attack with 24 goals, including two bags of eight.
Record - 1-7
Percentage - 38.6%
Average for - 50
Average against - 129
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 4 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.7%
1st half scoring - -301
2nd half scoring - -332
Top 5 best player votes:
Jobee Warde - 39
Nathan McLellan - 22
Mitch Candy - 15
Sam Lewis - 11
Billy Hawken - 11
Top 5 goalkickers:
Blake Azzopardi - 12
Billy Hawken - 12
Ayden Walton - 5
Nathan McLellan - 5
Austin Windridge - 4
The season got off to an encouraging start for the Bombers who, after enduring a winless 2021, began this year with a one-point victory over Huntly.
But it has been a mighty tough slog since for the rebuilding Bombers, who have lost their past seven games by margins of 106, 125, 79, 168, 36, 75 and 45 points.
Have basically had to spend the entire season playing catch-up footy given the only times they have led at any break being their opening game against Huntly when they were 10 points up at three quarter-time on the way to their one-point victory.
Recruit Jobee Warde has been huge in the ruck for the Bombers having been named among their best two players in seven of their eight games.
Record - 0-8
Percentage - 54.3%
Average for - 52
Average against - 95
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 7 of 32
Goal conversion - 44.2%
1st half scoring - -201
2nd half scoring - -147
Top 5 best player votes:
Jay McDonald - 29
Mitch Christensen - 25
Tyler Miles - 17
Mitch Billings - 15
Brandon Dimech - 15
Top 5 goalkickers:
Luke Gray - 11
Mitch Christensen - 9
Orion Downing - 8
Jayden Cordy - 5
Travis Mercadante - 4
The Hawks have reached the halfway mark of the season winless and in last position, but have certainly been no pushovers.
Their eight losses include four by 26 points or less and they served it right up to ladder-leader Colbinabbin three weeks ago.
"When it's time to step up and get across the line we just haven't been able to do it," was the assessment of coach Stacy Fiske after last week's loss to White Hills, which he also believes is reflective of the season as a whole so far.
SEASON OPENERS:
North Bendigo 18.10 (118) def Heathcote 17.6 (108)
Colbinabbin 22.18 (150) def Elmore 9.7 (61)
ROUND 1:
LBU 20.12 (132) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
Mount Pleasant 13.20 (98) def Elmore 8.13 (61)
Colbinabbin 9.13 (67) def North Bendigo 4.8 (32)
Heathcote 13.8 (86) def Huntly 8.13 (61)
ROUND 2:
LBU 19.22 (136) def Heathcote 8.7 (55)
Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Elmore 11.8 (74)
L'ville-Gunbower 13.6 (84) def Huntly 11.17 (83)
ROUND 3:
LBU 19.19 (133) def L'ville-Gunbower 3.9 (27)
Mount Pleasant 18.9 (117) def Heathcote 9.12 (66)
Colbinabbin 14.15 (99) def Elmore 10.9 (69)
White Hills 15.19 (109) def North Bendigo 14.13 (97)
ROUND 4:
Mount Pleasant 21.27 (153) def L'ville-Gunbower 4.4 (28)
Colbinabbin 17.10 (112) def White Hills 7.5 (47)
LBU 11.12 (78) def Huntly 4.9 (33)
ROUND 5:
Mount Pleasant 20.13 (133) def Huntly 4.8 (32)
North Bendigo 17.19 (121) def L'ville-Gunbower 6.6 (42)
Colbinabbin 15.7 (97) def Heathcote 10.4 (64)
White Hills 19.11 (125) def Elmore 17.6 (108)
ROUND 6:
Colbinabbin 29.18 (192) def L'ville-Gunbower 3.6 (24)
North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Huntly 7.5 (47)
Heathcote 17.25 (127) def Elmore 9.6 (60)
LBU 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87)
ROUND 7:
Heathcote 20.10 (130) def White Hills 12.10 (82)
Elmore 18.13 (121) def L'ville-Gunbower 13.7 (85)
Colbinabbin 12.14 (86) def Huntly 9.6 (60)
LBU 12.14 (86) def North Bendigo 12.4 (76)
ROUND 8:
White Hills 19.14 (128) def L'ville-Gunbower 8.5 (53)
Colbinabbin 12.9 (81) def LBU 4.10 (34)
Elmore 13.9 (87) def Huntly 10.8 (68)
North Bendigo 8.12 (60) def Mount Pleasant 8.11 (59)
ROUND 9:
LBU 24.15 (159) def Elmore 7.6 (48)
Heathcote 15.10 (100) def L'ville-Gunbower 8.7 (55)
White Hills 11.8 (74) def Huntly 4.6 (30)
Mount Pleasant 13.6 (84) def Colbinabbin 12.10 (82)
