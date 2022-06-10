Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo carer and eating disorder advocate Stacey Rogers welcomes research funding

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:13am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESEARCH: Bendigo's care support facilitator for Eating Disorder Families Australia Stacey Rogers is positive about further research into eating disorders. Picture: DARREN HOWE

A Bendigo advocate has celebrated the announcement of a new research program at Melbourne's Orygen Youth Health institute and said anything that helps those living with eating disorders is a positive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.