Bendigo Advertiser

Eating Disorder Families Australia's Stacey Rogers says more help is needed in Bendigo

LW
By Lucy Williams
June 3 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CARING: Bendigo's care support facilitator for Eating Disorder Families Australia Stacey Rogers wants more resources locally for those living with eating disorders. Picture: DARREN HOWE

A LOCAL advocate for those living with eating disorders says there are "nowhere near enough" resources and services available for those suffering in Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.