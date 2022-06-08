Berg wins shot put bronze in Oceania Track and Field Championships

BENDIGO athlete Emma Berg has surpassed her previous best mark by 27cm as she put the shot to 15.05m in a bronze medal-winning feat in the open final at the Oceania Track and Field Championships in Mackay.
The dual national champion and long-time star for South Bendigo Athletics Club was in hot form on the opening day of the titles in far north Queensland.
Berg's campaign began with a mark of 13.90m and was followed by throws of 14.20, 14.80, 14.42 and 14.55m.
She saved her best until last when a put of 15.05m clinched third place.
Gold went to 'atamma Tu'utafaiva from Tonga with a superb throw of 16.29m.
Silver medallist was Lyvante Su'emai from Australia on 15.27m.
Berg is coached by Peter Barrett.
Both had endured cold and wet weather in recent weeks to prepare for the Oceania titles.
"We made a point of not being concerned about a wet circle," Barrett said of training sessions run at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.
"It was not heavy rain in Mackay for Emma's event, but enough to dampen an already what we like, slick surface.
"A lesson for all, regardless of the event, prepare for the uncontrollable," said the long-time athletics coach.
"I am incredibly proud of what Emma has achieved, not just as an athlete, but also her dedication to her studies, work, and the support of her family," Barrett said of a gun athlete who first started competing in little athletics in Swan Hill.
The Oceania championships are the first of three big events Berg will contest in the next few months.
The shot put star is part of an Australian under-23 team to compete in England and Ireland.
First-up will be the England under-23 titles in Bedford on July 16-17 ahead of the AAI Games in Tullamore, Ireland on July 23 and 24.
Berg and her team-mates then return to Bedford for the English open track and field titles on July 30 and 31.
The self-funded tour of England and Ireland runs from July 31 to August 1.
Tax-deductible donations to help Berg to make her way to England and Ireland can be made through the Australian Sports Foundation.
Links can be found on the ASF website or via South Bendigo Athletics Club on facebook.
Meanwhile, the Regional Australia team competing at the Oceania titles in Mackay includes several of Athletics Bendigo's young stars.
Abbey Hromenko began the open heptathlon on Tuesday.
Times, marks and scores for her events - 200m, 29.01 seconds, 553 points; 100m hurdles, 16.54, 649; high jump, 1.52m, 694; shot put, 9.80m, 516.
The Victorian open heptathlon champion, Hromenko previously competed with South Bendigo, but has now crossed to Eaglehawk.
Hawks' clubmates Kye Mason and Angus McKindlay will also compete in Mackay, along with South Bendigo distance runner Taryn Furletti.
Gun pole vaulter James Woods was to compete in the under-20 event, but withdrew because of personal reasons.
