Bendigo Advertiser

Berg wins shot put bronze in Oceania Track and Field Championships

By Nathan Dole
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Berg. Picture: NONI HYETT

BENDIGO athlete Emma Berg has surpassed her previous best mark by 27cm as she put the shot to 15.05m in a bronze medal-winning feat in the open final at the Oceania Track and Field Championships in Mackay.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.