Woodend entomology exhibition promises to be everything bugs

Lovers of creepy crawlies will have all the insect friends they need when the National Entomology Exhibition comes to Woodend this July.
The weekend of July 1 to 3 at Buffalo Indoor Sports Stadium will showcase the science of insects for the general public, featuring breeders, spider and scorpion keepers and specialist insect retailers from across the country.
Attendees will have the chance to see never-before-seen rare specimen collections as well as live insects, spiders and related invertebrates.
There will also be workshops, merchandise and an insight into the ongoing research work of the Central Victorian Regional Insect Collection (CVRIC)
An insect-themed art show and featured insect pantomime will also be sure to impress.
The CVRIC was established around 1970 by local La Trobe University biology students and today counts approximately 20,000 specimens.
This unique collection was saved from being discarded following planned renovations at the university and is undergoing curation after being relocated to its new location.
Visit cvric.com.au to book tickets for this fun event.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
