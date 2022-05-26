Bendigo Advertiser

Agriculture Victoria's Horsham-based SmartFarm will host a trial of new pest management equipment to better control aphids

LW
By Lucy Williams
May 26 2022 - 6:00am
PEST CONTROL: Agriculture Victoria researcher Francesco Martoni is keen to get the advanced bug catching technology in Horsham for the upcoming 12-week trial. Picture: Supplied

High-tech automated bug catchers will spend 12 weeks on a farm at Horsham as part of a trial program to prevent pests and pathogens from destroying crops.

