Victorian migrants and disadvantaged young people to get free driving lessons

THOUSANDS of Victorian migrants and young people will now be able to access free road safety education and professional driving lessons.
The program is designed to support recently arrived migrants and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds aged over 21 years to increase their road safety knowledge, awareness, and skills.
The initiative forms part of the $1.5 million Community Road Safety Grants program.
Participants receive five core education sessions which address road rules, driver behaviour, pedestrian and cyclist safety, as well as up to two paid professional driving lessons for participants who hold a licence.
The initiative is expected to provide free, supervised driving experience to more than 2249 participants and up to 16,017 professional driving lessons in 2022.
Roads Minister Ben Carroll said the program was a step towards achieving the state governments Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which aims to halve road deaths and reduce serious injuries by 2030.
"Everyone deserves the chance to learn to drive, gain independence and feel confident on our roads - these programs ensure all road users, regardless of their path, can head out on the roads safely," he said.
"Sadly, too many communities understand the impact road trauma can have - these programs give people from all walks of life the opportunity to work together at a grassroots level to contribute towards improved road safety."
Transport Accident Commission (TAC) chief executive Joe Calafiore said the TAC's data supported the need for the program.
"We know that inexperienced drivers are vulnerable on the roads and extensive practice is the best way to mould safe young motorists," he said.
"The TAC L2P Program removes socio-economic barriers to ensure all young Victorians have access to quality driving practice and education."
For more information on Community Road Safety Grants and L2P, please visit vicroads.vic.gov.au.
