Medicare expansion: Greens pledge bulk-billed dental care

news, local-news, dental, medicare, greens, cate, sinclair, candidate, election

THE Greens have kicked off their election campaign with a Medicare expansion promise which will see all dentist and orthodontist services bulk-billed or fully rebated. Speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, Greens leader Adam Bandt announced the $77.6 billion plan would be funded by higher taxes for billionaires. "Last time the Greens were in the balance of power we got dental into Medicare for kids, and now we'll finish the job by getting dental into Medicare for everyone," he said. "The best way to tackle the rising cost of living is to make healthcare and housing cheaper, not one-off handouts that get eaten up by inflation. "The Greens will make billionaires like Clive Palmer pay more tax so you can fix your teeth." OTHER STORIES: 'Change and fear': why the pandemic saw more students with disabilities expelled The program would require a six per cent tax on Australian billionaires and mega-corporations that would begin once business profits surpass $100 million. The Greens say they are on track to hold the balance of power in the May 21 election, and will push the major parties for Medicare reform and climate action. Bendigo Greens candidate Cate Sinclair said the policy would be transformative for the region. "People in Bendigo are putting off going to the dentist because they can't afford it. No one should be forced to put off critical dental care because they can't afford it," she said. RELATED NEWS: Bendigo Labor kicks off campaign with Huntly oval promise "Only the Greens have a plan to tackle inequality and make billionaires and corporations pay their fair share of tax." The party said the measures have all been costed by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/7e410f64-4fb8-40be-9ef0-2ddccd8c4a0f.jpeg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg