news, local-news,

A CITY Greater Bendigo director who spearheaded projects in a number of key services has left the organisation. Health and wellbeing director Vicky Mason joined council in 2016 and will finish on July 1. Since then she has championed the advancement of gender equality and the importance of looking after the mental and physical health of residents. She has also taken on responsibility for the organisation's renewed focus on the environment and led the City's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: 'A long way to go': Indigenous Elders speak truth in Bendigo Ms Mason is leaving to spend more time with her family and travel. "I am very proud of all we have been able to achieve at the City with the support of a fantastic team that has continually risen to whatever challenge was in front of us," she said. "I leave the role extremely fulfilled and grateful for the opportunity to have made a contribution to this community in areas I am passionate about." Ms Mason's work saw her focus on maternal and child health, immunisation, home support, early learning centres, environmental health, emergency management, parking, animal management, building services and provision of recreation facilities such as swimming pools and sports grounds. Her units are also responsible for community strengthening and inclusion, health promotion, community infrastructure planning, responding to climate change and protecting the environment. Read more: Hundreds fill cathedral to see Bendigo man ordained a priest in Diocese of Sandhurst City Chief Executive Officer Craig Niemann thanked Ms Mason for her contribution to shaping Greater Bendigo. "I believe her legacy will be her commitment to gender equality, with the City recently finalising its Equality for Action: Gender Equality Action Plan and establishing the Greater Bendigo Coalition for Gender Equity," he said. "However, it will be her sustained and dedicated leadership to supporting our organisation and community through the COVID-19 pandemic that she can be most proud of. "From the outset, Vicky's experience in public health provided the City and the broader region with excellent knowledge and a practical approach to overcoming the many unknowns of a pandemic." The vacant role will be advertised in the coming weeks as Director Healthy Communities and Environments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/bcc71eff-aad0-4ab2-94ef-cd71b58825aa.jpg/r3_507_5566_3650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg