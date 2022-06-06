BENDIGO Health will receive almost $840,000 from the state government for capital upgrades and to maximise telehealth capacity across community mental health services.
Minister for Mental Health James Merlino, Minister for Health Martin Foley, Member for East Bendigo Jacinta Allan and Member for West Bendigo Maree Edwards have confirmed Bendigo Health will receive more than $838,000 as part of the Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drugs Facility Renewal Fund.
Bendigo Health clinical director of mental health Phil Tune said the investment in telehealth infrastructure would enhance the organisation's capacity to care for clients at 11 community sites across the Loddon Mallee region, and improving digital technology would reduce the geographical barriers to mental health services particularly for those living in remote and rural areas.
The government says the funding is part of its response to the recommendations from the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System to reform, modernise, build service capacity and provide better models of care for Victorians experiencing mental ill health.
Across the state, 45 projects have been supported, including upgraded telehealth infrastructure, facility expansions, new clinical areas, waiting rooms and building refurbishment works.
To date, the program has funded more than 100 infrastructure and improvement projects at mental health and alcohol and other drug care facilities across the state.
Mr Merlino said the government was investing more than ever to improve access to mental health and wellbeing care.
"Because we know just how important it is that people get the support they need, as soon as they need it - close to their homes and existing support networks."
Ms Allan said the government was working with the sector to deliver the biggest mental health reform in Victoria's history.
"A large part of this is ensuring that people in my community can access local mental health care, when they need it," she said.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
