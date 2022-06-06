Bendigo Advertiser

Victorian government unveils $838,000 for mental health services across Bendigo Health

Updated June 6 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 6:00pm
Health Minister Martin Foley. Picture: FILE PHOTO

BENDIGO Health will receive almost $840,000 from the state government for capital upgrades and to maximise telehealth capacity across community mental health services.

