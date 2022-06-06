Bendigo Advertiser
The annual craft fair, Craft Alive, will be held at the Bendigo Showgrounds this week

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:10am, first published 4:00am
CRAFT RESOURCES: Craft Alive will be held this weekend, offering books on various techniques and classes. Picture: SUPPLIED

HANDICRAFT enthusiasts are expected to travel from all across Victoria later this week for the annual Craft Alive fair at the Bendigo Showgrounds.

