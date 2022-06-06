HANDICRAFT enthusiasts are expected to travel from all across Victoria later this week for the annual Craft Alive fair at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
The event boasts a strong local following of quilters and paper craft artists and usually attracts about 4000 participants over four days.
Craft Alive organiser Sally Taylor said pandemic restrictions in 2021 had delayed the fair until November, but it was now back to its regular winter time slot.
"We are really looking forward to coming back to Bendigo and being able to bring exhibitors from interstate again," she said.
"We will hold more than 150 classes during the fair. It's very hands-on and it's much more than a shopping event."
The classes range from beginners introductory sessions to advanced techniques for artists who want to finish off projects but are unsure how to do so.
"You can sit down and try something for the first time and there is a huge range of activities from pattern drafting to felting," Ms Taylor said.
The event will also host The Applique Guild of Australia's annual exhibition.
"This is the first time we have presented this exhibition and we are delighted to do it because it will be a major display of works," Ms Taylor said.
The fair will also have a stall selling Aboriginal art fabrics by Dragonfly Embroidery and Patchwork which sends all royalties from Indigenous fabrics back to the artists and communities.
The products come with explanatory notes about the stories depicted in the artworks to help buyers form a deeper appreciation and understanding of the designs.
The fair will be held between from 9.30am to 4pm from June 9 to June 12 and tickets are available online.
