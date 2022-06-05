On the go Bendigo: Victorian COVID cases drop again

Victoria record 7077 new COVID cases
Victoria's number of daily coronavirus infections has dipped below 10,000 on Sunday with the state reporting 7077 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of active infections across the state is now 53,249.
Hospitalisations have dropped 15 overnight. There are 499 Victorians in hospital, 28 in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.
16 people have died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
