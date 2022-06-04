SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

SENIORS
Eaglehawk 3.1 7.4 8.5 9.6 (60)
Castlemaine 3.1 5.2 6.5 9.5 (59)
GOALS: Eaglehawk: M.Noden 2, L.Marciano 2, B.Evans 2, S.Thompson 1, B.Ilsley 1, M.Ronchieri 1; Castlemaine: T.Horne 3, C.McConachy 2, B.Keogh 2, B.Byrne 1, D.Slingo 1
BEST: Eaglehawk: S.Thompson, D.Williams, J.Mullen, B.Evans, N.Wheeler, J.O'Brien; Castlemaine: T.Horne, R.Pedretti, W.Moran, J.Watson, J.Hood, D.Slingo
Strathfieldsaye 7.1 13.5 21.9 27.14 (176)
Kangaroo Flat 0.2 0.2 1.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: J.Schischka 9, R.Wilson 4, J.Formosa 3, R.Clarke 3, J.Mayes 2, L.Ratcliffe 1, C.McCarty 1, J.Hall 1, L.Gill 1, J.Neylon 1; Kangaroo Flat: J.Hywood 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: C.McCarty, J.Moorhead, J.Schischka, R.Wilson, T.Hosking, J.Formosa. Kangaroo Flat: R.O'Keefe, B.Fry, N.Lang, E.Roberts, L.Collins, S.Barnes.
Kyneton 2.6 4.16 4.20 9.25 (73)
Sandhurst 5.5 7.5 7.6 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Kyneton : R.Magin 6, C.Manuel 2, B.McGee 1; Sandhurst: J.Rodi 1, L.Coghlan 1, N.Walsh 1, C.Maxted 1, H.Free 1, Z.Pallpratt 1, J.Wharton 1, B.Montague 1, J.McLean 1
BEST: Kyneton: D.Bartrop, H.Yunghanns, B.McGee, R.Magin, J.Safstrom, L.Phillips; Sandhurst: L.Hood, J.Coghlan, L.Ireland, N.Walsh, B.Holmes, L.Coghlan
Gisborne 1.1 6.5 8.6 11.11 (77)
Golden Square 3.7 4.10 7.14 8.14 (62)
GOALS: Gisborne: J.Kemp 3, M.Merrett 2, M.Panuccio 2, F.Lakey 1, S.Bell-Bartels 1, L.Ellings 1, P.McKenna 1. Golden Square: J.Brett 3, H.Morcom 1, J.Thrum 1, R.Monti 1, L.Barrett 1, B.Vaz 1
BEST: Gisborne: B.Blake, J.Owen, M.Panuccio, B.Bernacki, J.Normington, L.Rodgers;. Golden Square: L.Barrett, J.Coe, H.Morcom, J.Hickman, J.Geary, J.Fitzpatrick.
South Bendigo 4.3 9.5 11.10 15.12 (102)
Maryborough 2.2 5.3 6.5 7.9 (51)
GOALS: South Bendigo: M.Herlihy 4, B.Harvey 2, W.Keck 2, O.White 2, I.Miller 1, K.Antonowicz 1, N.Horbury 1, L.Furness 1; Maryborough: C.Freeman 4, L.Hurse 1, J.Postle 1, P.Van der pol 1
BEST: South Bendigo: M.Herlihy, C.Taggert, O.White, I.Miller, S.Langley, B.Torpey; Maryborough: K.Lanfranchi, T.Gardam, C.Freeman, J.Hooper, L.Hurse, J.Lohmann
RESERVES
Strathfieldsaye 12.11 (83) d Kangaroo Flat 4.3 (27)
South Bendigo 16.11 (107) d Maryborough 0.4 (4)
Gisborne 10.3 (63) d Golden Square 3.4 (22)
Castlemaine 2.3 (15) lt eaglehawk 13.16 (94)
Kyneton 7.6 (48) lt Sandhurst 6.18 (54)
UNDER-18s
Strathfieldsaye 14.12 (96) d Kangaroo Flat 5.7 (37)
South Bendigo 3.4 (22) lt Maryborough 15.13 (103)
Gisborne 6.7 (43) lt Golden Square 8.6 (54)
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk N/A
Kyneton 2.5 (17) lt Sandhurst 12.12 (84)
White Hills 2.1 8.5 14.11 25.19 (74)
Huntly 2.0 6.1 10.6 14.12 (30)
GOALS: White Hills: X.Fiske kealy 2, L.Bartels 2, H.Richards 1, M.Sawyer 1, B.Childs 1, J.Davies 1, P.Eefting 1, B.Fallon 1, G.Bowles 1; Huntly: S.Fiske 1, L.Gray 1, J.Cordy 1, O.Downing 1
BEST: White Hills: B.Childs, B.Bacon, R.Irwin, B.Fallon, J.Davies, D.Nihill; Huntly: J.McDonald, T.Miles, B.Dimech, M.Billings, T.Ferguson, S.Keneally
Heathcote 4.5 6.7 12.7 15.10 (100)
Leitchville-Gunbower 2.2 4.3 6.3 8.7 (55)
GOALS: Heathcote: J.Jones 2, B.Price 2, A.Mcivor 1, L.Birch 1, H.McCarthy 1, J.Brooks 1, R.Bolton 1, W.Long 1, L.Edwards 1, J.Conforti 1, C.Price 1, M.McLean 1, K.Cavallaro 1; Leitchville Gunbower: B.Hawken 2, J.Regan 2, O.Smartt 1, B.Azzopardi 1
BEST: Heathcote: J.Jones, C.Price, M.McLean, W.Long, R.Bolton, C.Hamilton; Leitchville Gunbower: T.Brereton, J.Warde, B.Hawken, B.Azzopardi, J.Kervin, J.Regan
Lockington Bamawm United 9.3 12.6 16.10 24.15 (159)
Elmore 0.3 3.5 7.6 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United: A.McMahon 5, T.Leech 4, B.Fulford 4, R.Woodland 3, J.Collins 2, T.Phillips 1, J.Mundie 1, L.Atherton 1, S.Brentnall 1, M.Angove 1, B.Anderson 1; Elmore: S.De Napoli 2, T.Cerrone 1, D.Gordon 1, L.Gundry 1, N.Kellow 1, D.Laffy 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United: T.Phillips, N.Bacon, A.McMahon, R.McIvor, T.Leech, M.Angove; Elmore: Z.Holmberg, J.Trewick, L.Gundry, R.Williams, B.Sawyer, D.Gordon
Mount Pleasant 3.2 6.2 9.2 13.8 (84)
Colbinabbin 2.4 5.6 11.8 12.10 (82)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant: B. Weightman 4, M. Bennett 3, P. O'Brien 2, R. Mcnamara 1, D. Tydell 1, B. White 1, D. Whiting 1. Colbinabbin: James Brain 5, Jed Brain 3, T. Clarke 2, L. Fitzgerald 1, S. Tuohey 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant: B.White, F.White, C.Down, M.Bennett, B.Weightman, P.O'Brien; Colbinabbin: J.Brain, L.Fitzgerald, L.Ezard, H.Sirett, T.Clarke, J.Brain.
Newbridge 3.1 7.1 9.6 12.12 (84)
Calivil United 0.3 2.10 2.13 6.15 (51)
GOALS: Newbridge: R.Burt 6, C.Dixon 2, H.Whittle 1, M.Hocking 1, L.Nihill 1, T.McLeod 1; Calivil United: J.Burns 3, A.Daniels 1, J.Greenwood 1, M.Avard 1
BEST: Newbridge : R.Burt, T.Hobson, C.Sanders, H.Whittle, L.Dixon, M.Hocking; Calivil United: J.Burns, P.Ryan, B.Rogers, M.Avard, J.Lea, O.Murphy
Pyramid Hill 2.2 7.9 12.15 18.18 (126)
Inglewood 1.6 1.7 2.7 3.7 (25)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill: B.Dickens 4, M.Cheesman 3, B.George 3, W.Perryman 2, B.Morison 2, S.Relouw 2, J.Willcocks 1, A.Holland 1; Inglewood: C.Wright 1, C.Love 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill: S.Relouw, B.Ladson, S.Gunther, G.James, R.Dickens, B.Micevski; Inglewood: L.Matheson, A.Lowe, N.Angelino, C.Ingham, T.Alexander, G.Nevins
B/L Serpentine 1.5 6.6 6.9 8.10 (58)
MGYCW 0.2 2.3 5.7 7.10 (52)
GOALS: B/L Serpentine: A.Gladman 3, J.Laird 2, J.Taig 1, D.Tineo 1, R.Maher 1; MGYCW: L.Roberts 1, J.Butty 1, J.Worsley 1, H.McCartney 1, G.Brown 1, N.Murley 1, W.Mitrovic 1
BEST: B/L Serpentine: C.Gadsden, H.Gadsden, J.Laird, K.Paxton, J.Walsh, Z.Stone; MGYCW: C.Walsh, N.Murley, S.Turner, H.McCartney, J.Gallaher, C.Angove
Bridgewater 4.3 7.5 11.8 15.12 (102)
Mitiamo 1.7 4.12 5.17 10.19 (79)
GOALS: Bridgewater: J.Martyn 6, L.Needs 2, T.Estrada 2, J.Green 1, B.Stepien 1, N.Naughton 1, M.Baker 1, H.Donegan 1; Mitiamo: J.Reynolds 4, C.Nicholson 3, J.Falls 1, T.Grant 1, R.Turner 1
BEST: Bridgewater: A.Collins, L.Allison, B.Stepien, H.Donegan, J.Martyn, E.Pavlich; Mitiamo : C.Nicholson, R.Turner, D.Mowat, N.Twigg, T.Rogers, J.Wiegard
St Arnaud 2.2 3.4 6.8 8.9 (57)
Wycheproof-Narraport 2.1 5.5 7.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS: St Arnaud: T.Petrie 3, D.Gifford 1, J.Hicks 1; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: S.Faure 2, C.Green 2, D.Turner 1, J.Coatsworth 1, T.Trewin 1, B.Bish 1
BEST: St Arnaud: M.Goode, M.Egan, W.Bertalli, K.Torney, M.Birthisel, J.Male; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: D.Horbury, G.Hommelhoff, L.Van Schaik, D.Turner, J.Kenny, B.Bish
Wedderburn 2.7 5.12 10.16 12.18 (90)
Charlton 1.1 2.1 3.3 4.6 (29)
GOALS: Wedderburn : J.McKay 3, I.Holt 2, D.Benaim 2, J.Lockhart 1, L.Holt 1, J.Jones 1, J.Douglas 1, T.Campbell 1; Charlton: C.Fitzpatrick 1, A.Judd 1, B.Kemp 1
BEST: Wedderburn: not supplied. Charlton: not supplied.
Birchip Watchem 3.3 7.3 14.8 17.11 (113)
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers 2.0 4.2 5.4 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem: D.Castellano 3, L.Sirett 3, W.Sheahan 3, S.Pye 2, D.Adkins 2, C.Hinkley 1, M.Rippon 1, D.Ratcliffe 1, E.Jaeschke 1; Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers: T.Donnan 2, A.Mertz 1, W.Simpson 1, B.Delmenico 1, B.Weir 1, L.Martin 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: not supplied. Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: L.Martin, W.Simpson, T.Donnan, A.Mertz, R.O'Sullivan, C.Cox.
Donald 9.5 11.8 16.12 20.17 (137)
Boort 0.2 1.2 3.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS: Donald: L.Burke 5, B.Grant 3, A.Schofield 2, R.McGough 2, C.Anderson 2, R.Barrack 2, B.Haddow 1, D.Harrison 1, J.Potter 1, C.Brooks 1; Boort: J.Muscatello 2, M.Chisari 2, A.Cockerell 1, P.Bogers 1
BEST: Donald: R.Young, B.Haddow, D.Harrison, J.Wall, J.Bates-gilby, C.Brooks; Boort: N.Twigg, M.Chisari, L.moss, T.Potter, J.Muscatello, P.Bogers
A GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 74 def Strathfieldsaye 23, Gisborne 58 def Golden Square 22, Sandhurst 53 def Kyneton 17, South Bendigo 59 def Maryborough 43, Castlemaine 48 def Eaglehawk 34.
A RESERVE: Kangaroo Flat 61 def Strathfieldsaye 29, Gisborne 54 def Golden Square 23, Sandhurst 50 def Kyneton 10, Castlemaine 39 def Eaglehawk 28.
B GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 48 def Strathfieldsaye 46, Gisborne 55 def Golden Square 27, Sandhurst 54 def Kyneton 24, South Bendigo 45 def Maryborough 20, Eaglehawk 49 def Castlemaine 26.
B RESERVE: Sandhurst 62 def Kyneton 12, South Bendigo 22 def Maryborough 4, Gisborne 66 def Golden Square 23, Kangaroo Flat 55 def Strathfieldsaye 25, Eaglehawk 54 def Castlemaine 11.
17-UNDER: Sandhurst 50 def Kyneton 6, Kangaroo Flat 43 def Strathfieldsaye 20, Maryborough 42 def South Bendigo 30, Gisborne 46 def Golden Square 22, Eaglehawk 35 def Castlemaine 33.
A GRADE: Mount Pleasant 47 def Colbinabbin 28, Leitchville-Gunbower 47 def Heathcote 31, White Hills 68 def Huntly 25, Elmore 74 def LBU 38.
A RESERVE: Colbinabbin 45 def Mount Pleasant 36, Leitchville-Gunbower 48 def Heathcote 23, White Hills 41 def Huntly 38, Elmore 45 def LBU 25.
B GRADE: Huntly 44 def White Hills 40, Leitchville-Gunbower 34 def Heathcote 28, Elmore 64 def LBU 25, Mount Pleasant 45 def Colbinabbin 37.
B RESERVE: Elmore 44 def LBU 38, Leitchville-Gunbower 60 def Heathcote 14, Huntly 27 def White Hills 21, Mount Pleasant 69 def Colbinabbin 24.
UNDER-17: Leitchville-Gunbower 40 def Heathcote 31, White Hills 41 def Huntly 30, LBU 44 def Elmore 21, Mount Pleasant 34 def Colbinabbin 17.
UNDER-15: Leitchville-Gunbower 39 def Heathcote 16, Huntly 36 def White Hills 15, LBU 40 def Elmore 22, Mount Pleasant 55 def Colbinabbin 13.
UNDER-13: Elmore 28 def LBU 17, Leitchville-Gunbower 32 def Heathcote 3, Colbinabbin 14 def Mount Pleasant 2.
A GRADE: Mitiamo 67 def Bridgewater 62, Maiden Gully YCW 84 def BL-Serpentine 25, Calivil United 50 def Newbridge 25.
B GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 65 def BL-Serpentine 29, Newbridge 47 def Calivil United 38, Pyramid Hill 40 def Inglewood 33, Bridgewater 51 def Mitiamo 30.
C GRADE: Pyramid Hill 33 def Inglewood 28, Maiden Gully YCW 45 def BL-Serpentine 21, Calivil United 53 def Newbridge 41.
C RESERVE: Pyramid Hill 29 def Inglewood 16, Newbridge 40 def Calivil United 31, Maiden Gully YCW 52 def BL-Serpentine 25.
17-UNDER: Calivil United 41 def Newbridge 35, Maiden Gully YCW 44 def BL-Serpentine 28, Bridgewater 72 def Mitiamo 15.
15-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 46 def Inglewood 10, Bridgewater 63 def Mitiamo 20, Maiden Gully YCW 46 def BL-Serpentine 35.
13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 44 def Inglewood 3, BL-Serpentine 22 def Maiden Gully YCW 8.
A GRADE: Wycheproof-Narraport 54 def St Arnaud 19, Wedderburn 51 def Charlton 34, Birchip-Watchem 34 Sea Lake Nandaly 28, Boort 45 def Donald 34.
B GRADE: Wycheproof-Narraport 53 def St Arnaud 20, Wedderburn 46 def Charlton 25, Birchip-Watchem 40 def Sea Lake Nandaly 29, Donald 45 def Boort 42.
C GRADE: St Arnaud 22 dr Wycheproof-Narraport 22, Wedderburn 63 def Charlton 11, Sea Lake Nandaly 43 def Birchip-Watchem 39, Donald 55 def Boort 27.
17-UNDER A: St Arnaud 27 def Wycheproof-Narraport 18, Donald 49 def Boort 17.
17-UNDER B: Birchip-Watchem 22 def Sea Lake Nandaly 14, Boort 26 def Donald 19.
14-UNDER: Wycheproof-Narraport 22 def St Arnaud 12, Wedderburn 14 def Charlton 10, Birchip-Watchem 31 def Sea Lake Nandaly 11, Boort 23 def Donald 20.
