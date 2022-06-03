Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Faulkhead's work ethic should inspire Pioneers: O'Bree

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:59am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD FORM: Bendigo Pioneers' half-forward Malik Gordon.

Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree expects Oskar Faulkhead's selection in the AFL mid-season draft to inspire his side in Sunday's NAB League clash with the Western Jets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.