PGA Tour: Herbert three-shots off leaders at the Memorial Tournament

Lucas Herbert will start the second round of the Memorial Tournament three shots off the lead.
After carding an opening two-under par in the early hours of Friday morning, Herbert is T21 on the leaderboard and will chase the six-strong pack of leaders, which includes fellow countryman Cam Smith, who are five-under.
Herbert started the first round at Muirfield Village on the tenth tee alongside Jason Day and Will Zalatoris.
On the back nine Herbert's first birdie of the day came on the par-three 12th after his tee shot landed less than two metres from the pin to set up an easy putt.
He wrapped up the back nine at one-under after making more birdies on the par-five 15th and par-four 18th, but was hampered by bogeys on holes 13 and 17.
Herbert's next birdie came on the par-four second after an accurate approach shot which set up and another easy putt to move to two-under.
Followed by another birdie on the par-five fifth and a bogey on the par-four ninth, Herbert finished the day at two-under.
His playing partner in Day was one shot behind at one-under, while Zalatoris is a few spots up the leaderboard at four-under.
The trio will return to the course in the early hours of Saturday morning at 3.12am for the second round.
