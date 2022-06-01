AFL MID-SEASON DRAFT: Oskar Faulkhead selected by Gold Coast Suns

ROHAN CONNOLLY: Is the 2022 season the Gold Coast's time to shine?
WENTWORTH'S Oskar Faulkhead has become the latest Bendigo Pioneer to join an AFL list.
Midfielder Faulkhead was selected by the Gold Coast Suns with pick No.7 in tonight's mid-season rookie draft.
Faulkhead, 19, had been touted going into tonight as the Pioneers' best draft prospect and didn't have to wait long the hear his name called.
The Gold Coast Suns opened up a position on their list through the mid-season rookie draft following the pre-season knee injury to star young forward Ben King.
Faulkhead, who put on six kilograms of muscle during the off-season, has played this season with the Pioneers in the NAB League, Geelong in the VFL, including kicking two goals against the Giants last weekend, and the Colgate Young Guns.
In the lead-up to tonight's draft Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree spoke of 182cm Faulkhead's versatility as being one of his best assets for prospective AFL clubs.
"He's played in the midfield, he's played half-back and he's played at half-forward at NAB League level and he's been a valuable contributor in all areas,'' O'Bree said.
"At Vic Country level and with the Young Guns he played wing and half-forward. In the VFL he played wing, half-forward and then went on the ball and the feedback was positive about how he could win his own footy."
Faulkhead, who played the first five games of the NAB League season with the Pioneers, joins a Gold Coast side that is 12th on the AFL ladder with a 5-6 record.
The Suns were quick to welcome Faulkhead to the club tonight.
"We came into this mid-season draft with a clear strategy and felt the talent available allowed us an opportunity to continue to strengthen our list," Suns' national recruiting manager Kall Burns said.
"Oskar is a player of high quality, has a thirst for development and has demonstrated consistent form at all levels including the NAB League, Young Guns and VFL competition in the front half of this season.
"He will hopefully play for the club this weekend in the VFL against Collingwood, before relocating to the Gold Coast and continuing his progression as a midfielder, throughout this season."
Faulkhead was one of 17 players selected at tonight's draft.
