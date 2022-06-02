A police incident in South Kensington has resulted in train services to Bendigo being replaced with coaches.
Trains in Melbourne's west and on the Ballarat and Geelong regional lines are also affected.
Advertisement
Coaches will replaces trains on the Bendigo line between Southern Cross Station and Sunbury until further notice.
Delays of up to 90 minutes can be expected.
Read more:
This disruption is under Victoria Police control. Police have yet to give detail on what the incident is.
For Ballarat passengers, coaches will taker people to Caroline Springs before they can board a train.
The Geelong line has coaches running between Southern Cross and Sunshine.
Buses are replacing trains on the Werribee and Williamstown lines between North Melbourne and Newport.
The Department of Transport is encouraging passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow up to 60 minutes extra for their journey.
Services will resume when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so.
For real-time traffic conditions visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.