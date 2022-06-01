HUMAN hair has been identified as an unlikely secret weapon in cleaning up oil spills at sea, thanks to the Sustainable Salons organisation.
Bendigo Hairhouse Warehouse has signed on to collect the trimmings for pick up by the organisation so they can be made into booms and deployed for clean up operations on the water.
Advertisement
Sustainable Salons has reported being able to stuff the clippings into large sausage shaped bags that can absorb up to eight litres of oil.
Bendigo Hairhouse Warehouse senior stylist Alesha Burge said Bendigo Marketplace shopping centre had helped install new bins so the business could join the Sustainable Salons program.
"We have been a Sustainable Salon for two weeks and it has already made a really big difference to how we do things," she said.
"Salons go through a lot of consumables, from the aluminium foil we use for highlights, to tubes of dye for colours, and even our heat tools - like dryers and straightening tools wear out.
"We can now separate everything out to be re-used or recycled instead of going into landfill."
The salon is also able to send ponytails to the Sustainable Salon program to be made into wigs for people who need them.
"Our customers have been really supportive," Ms Burge said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.