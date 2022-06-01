Bendigo Advertiser

Indigenous jersey design by Bendigo artist signals new era for Collingwood football and netball clubs

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:00am
STYLE: Tyson Austin and Bendigo-raised Troi-Saraih Ilsley produced the Collingwood dresses and guernseys for the netball and football club for recent Indigenous round games. Picture: Collingwood Netball Club

For Bendigo-raised artist Troi-Saraih Ilsley and her Collingwood-mad cousin Tyson Austin, the recent opportunity to design the Pies' football guernsey and netball dress was monumental.

LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

