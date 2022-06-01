For Bendigo-raised artist Troi-Saraih Ilsley and her Collingwood-mad cousin Tyson Austin, the recent opportunity to design the Pies' football guernsey and netball dress was monumental.
"Being a 22 year member of the club, the last few weeks have been extremely memorable and I am feeling honoured to be a part of it and to share the experience alongside my deadly cousin," Mr Austin said on Facebook.
"The Magpies went undefeated across three massive games, wearing the design that Troi and I put together for this year's AFL and SSN Indigenous Rounds.
"I am proud of the performance of the players in overcoming the odds to win on each occasion - none more so than beating the Blues!"
The Wamba Wamba and Gunditjmara cousins are keen to welcome in a new chapter for the club and have depicted falling feathers on their designs symbolising a Magpie shedding its old feathers to be replaced by new ones.
Mr Austin said the design told the story of "healing" and moving forward.
Former St Peter's and Catholic College Bendigo student, Ms Ilsley said she was "more than excited" to collaborate on the project, given how important the club was to her family - 90 per cent of whom support the Pies.
She incorporated techniques she was taught by her family - including her grandmother artist Louise Moore and mother Muthama Sinnappan - into the guernsey and dress.
Ms Ilsley also explained that the coolamon - a traditional vessel - which was carrying magpie eggs on the jumper was about nurturing.
"(It's about) new people being nurtured and new leaders coming in and taking the club forward," she said.
"And nurturing those eggs until they're ready to hatch."
The design also depicts a smoking ceremony through winding lines - representing cleansing and renewal. It fits perfectly with the current changes the club is going through - with a new president, new coach and other cultural changes across Collingwood.
"The club will also continue to shed its past but this only makes way for the next generation to thrive and flourish," a club spokesperson said.
Ms Ilsley's previous work has included art for Vicinity Centre's Reconciliation Action Plan while Mr Austin has created art for numerous sports teams including the Fitzroy Stars - an Aboriginal community football and netball club.
Ash Johnson, Brayden Maynard, Jack Crisp, Kelsey Browne and Geva Mentor unveiled the design before the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls Round held to coincide with National Reconciliation Week, May 27 to June 3, and Supercorp Super Netball's First Nations Round.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
