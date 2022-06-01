Dual National Classic invite for Braves under-12 girls, under-14 boys teams

THE Bendigo Braves will be represented by two teams at the upcoming Kumon National Classic.
The Kumon National Classic will be held at the State Basketball Centre and Dandenong Basketball Stadium over the Queen's Birthday long weekend from June 11-13, with the 128 invited teams including Bendigo's under-12 girls and under-14 boys teams.
Victorian invitations were sent to affiliated associations based off their performances in the Victorian Junior Basketball League, while selected Junior Country Championships winners were also invited to represent regional Victoria.
The Kumon National Junior Classic is Australia's peak elite junior invitational tournament.
The invitation-only event is capped at 16 teams per age group, which features under-12 boys and girls; under-14 boys and girls; under-16 boys and girls; and under-18 boys and girls.
"The return of the Kumon National Junior Classic after we missed out on running it in 2020 and 2021 is exciting for the Australian basketball community," Basketball Victoria leagues and competitions general manager Greg Jeffers said.
"It's always a great thrill to have the best teams from across Victoria and Australia come together for this elite junior tournament."
Meanwhile, the 2022-23 WNBL season is set for a November 3 start.
The season will feature all teams, which includes the Bendigo Spirit, playing 21 regular season games, which will be followed by two best-of-three semi-finals series (March 8-16) and best-of-three grand final series on March 18, 22 and 25.
The Bendigo Spirit will head into the 2022-23 season with a new coach at the helm in Kennedy Kereama, who has taken over from Tracy York.
After making a 1-7 start last season, the Spirit - led by league MVP Anneli Maley - hit their straps in the second half of the season, winning six of their last eight games to finish 7-9 and in fifth position.
